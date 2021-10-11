VALDOSTA – For much of the night, it looked like Rashod Dubinion and the Cedar Grove Saints' offense could go wherever in Lowndes County they wanted, but with the game on the line, the Vikings' defense answered the call.
With the game tied up at 38 midway through the fourth quarter, the Saints were on the 18-yard line and threatening to break the tie.
Dubinion, the Saints' senior all-purpose back, had comfortably crossed the 200-yard mark on the ground already. It would have surprised no one to see him break free for 18 more and put all the pressure on the Vikings to respond with 5 or 6 minutes to play.
But, despite also allowing 423 yards of offense to the Saints, the Vikings defense had gotten big stops all night when they needed to, and on the next play they managed to poke the ball free and recover it for quarterback Jacurri Brown and the offense.
So, the Vikings took over with five minutes left and a chance to win it. Even backed inside their own 20-yard line, the Vikings were right where they wanted to be.
“I always tell our guys,” Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose said leading up to the game, “If we get into the fourth quarter close, we’ve got a great chance to win.”
When given that chance Friday night two seniors in the backfield took the game over. Brown and running back Chase Belcher combined for about 60 of the 80 yards to go on the game winning drive.
But it was Jacarre’ “Smoke” Fleming who made the biggest runs of the night. On a fourth-and-4 play that was just far enough to make a field goal too risky, Smoke broke tackles and rumbled his way all the way down inside the 1-yard line. And on the next play, he finished the job – putting the Vikings on top for good, 45-38.
“You always gotta have some playmakers make plays,” DuBose said. “We didn’t expect that [Saints defensive end] to come off the edge, but Smoke made a move on him and got back under the linebackers to just make a tremendous run and make a play for us when we needed it.”
Smoke made plays all game. The sophomore looked agile and quick, bouncing to the outside against the massive Saints defensive front for 117 yards and two scores.
The Vikings made just enough big plays later in the game to come away with the win, but earlier in the game it was the Saints who were making the plays.
The Saints jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Vikings were able to run more than four plays, thanks in part to the Vikings muffing a kickoff. Things were looking bleak for the Vikings when they took over inside their own 20-yard line.
But Brown and the Vikings confidently respond with an 81-yard down the field, capped off by an electric 9-yard touchdown carry by Belcher.
DuBose said the team responding that way was crucial to staying in the game early.
“When we were 14 down in the first five minutes of the game, I told our offense, ‘Just get us back within seven.’ We did,” DuBose said. “We get the ball back, go on a long drive, make it 14-7. That was a huge response in that situation.
“Everything we ask of this group they did. It’s been like that all year. There’s no panic. A lot of teams that go down 14-0, there’s finger-pointing, there’s yelling, there’s a panic button to hit. With this group, there is no panic.”
The Vikings also didn’t panic after allowing the Saints a quick touchdown in the second half to put the deficit back to double digits, 31-21. No, they responded again, with back-to-back scoring drives to take the lead.
The first drive for the Vikings in the third quarter took a turn for the worse when Brown went down on the sideline after scrambling for a first down. He was out for the rest of the drive, but the Vikings still managed to score on an 8-yard run courtesy Smoke Fleming.
The Lowndes home crowd was beginning to get raucous as the momentum shifted, and the air in the Concrete Palace was electric as the defense took the field against the Saints.
They only got louder after an emphatic Josh Pickett tackle followed by a Vernon Wright sack to set up third and long.
Brown was back at quarterback for the Vikings when their offense took the field with a chance to take the lead, and DuBose’s Vikings capitalized on their chances.
The Vikings used a play DuBose said they had worked on in practice leading up to the game to capitalize on the second drive. He said he thought his staff “called it at the perfect time.”
After having success running the ball earlier in the game, the Vikings finished with 315 rushing yards, they ran a play action pass on a third-and-4 that got Belcher wide open down the sideline for a 56-yard catch and run score.
The stands erupted as Belcher streaked down the sideline all by himself to take the first lead of the game for the Vikings, 31-35.
But the celebration was short-lived. A few plays later, Dubinion broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run. The University of Arkansas commit broke off several runs of 20+ yards on his way to 247 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
More evidence of how much trouble the Vikings had tackling Dubinion on Friday can be found in his 132 yards on two kickoff returns.
“[The Saints] have some playmakers. They did a good job offensively against our defense tonight. We’re not happy with that performance,” said DuBose, “but some nights it’s like that.”
However, when it came to red zone performance, more often than not the Vikings' defense came out on top. Whether they were forcing fumbles in the fourth quarter or forcing a turnover on downs on the 4-yard line, they showed up when they had to.
That wasn’t lost on DuBose amid his criticism.
Said DuBose, “When all we needed was one stop, we got it, and that was everything for us.”
The Vikings now look ahead to region play, which make up their final three regular season games.
“It wasn’t a region win, but it was a big win going into region play,” DuBose said. “I think it can give us some motivation and the experience and excitement to go try and win three games in a row; and win two games on the road because it’ll be tough games just like this.”
The Vikings begin region play Friday, Oct. 15 at Tift County. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
