VALDOSTA –– The improbable coming out party for the Valdosta High School boys basketball team ended bitterly with a 55-52 loss to Langston Hughes on Thursday night.
The 'Cats (24-4) led 49-48 with 2 minutes to play when junior guard Dorrien Douglas made a no-look dump off pass to senior Jacquez Anderson for a layup. On the next Panthers possession, off an inbounds pass, point guard Kasen Jennings took a handoff and buried a 3 from the left wing to put them ahead 51-49 with 1:31 left.
Out of a timeout, senior Allin Floyd dribbled deep into the paint and appeared to draw contact on a floater attempt but didn't get the whistle. On the next Panthers possession, they threw the ball away on an inbounds pass and Valdosta went down with a chance to tie or take the lead. Valdosta got the shot they wanted as Douglas kicked to Melvin Smith Jr. for a wide-open 3 pointer from the left wing.
The shot caromed off the back iron and the 'Cats suddenly needed to foul to stop the clock.
"We just didn't make the shots," Lockhart said. "It wasn't a bad shot. It was a good shot, we thought. We got good shots, we just couldn't make the shots. We missed a few baskets here and there. They just came back to haunt us. We missed and they made, that's all it was."
Panthers senior Patrick Carter sank two free throws to put his team ahead by four, 53-49 with 29.5 seconds left.
Smith gathered an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to cut the Panthers' lead to two with 16 seconds to play. Douglas fouled Kobe Davis to stop the clock with 12.9 seconds to play, sending the sophomore to the line to shoot one-and-one.
Davis missed the front end, but was able to collect his own miss as the 'Cats were unable to secure the rebound. Davis was sure not to let the 'Cats off the hook a second time as he knocked down both free throws to put the Panthers up 55-51.
"That hurt us there," Valdosta boys coach Darrell Lockhart said. "We were all set up to run a set play and we had our bigs in there. I thought, for sure, we were gonna get the rebound, but we did not get that rebound. That hurt us, but...we had to go on and play after that."
In a smart move, the Panthers fouled with the lead –– forcing Valdosta to shoot free throws rather than get any more clean looks from beyond the arc. The strategy paid off as Valdosta's leading scorer and deadliest shooter, senior Ricky Brown, split a pair at the line to make it a three-point game. Valdosta inbounded with 4.5 seconds, but had the pass deflected by the Panthers.
The 'Cats inbounded to Smith, who was fouled immediately with 1.7 seconds remaining. Smith missed the front end and the Panthers called timeout to ice Smith and set up for an intentional miss.
Surely enough, Smith missed the free throw intentionally to try to set up a potential 3-pointer, but the Panthers got the rebound as time expired.
Brown led the 'Cats with 17 points in his final game at Valdosta, 10 of which came in the second half. Floyd started hot, but struggled in the second half –– finishing with 16 points, but scored only three in the second half and none in the fourth quarter on Thursday.
One critical factor in Valdosta's loss was foul trouble plaguing senior big man Xavier Jones. Facing a Langston Hughes team with eight players 6-foot-3 or taller, the 6-foot-5 Jones' presence on the interior was sorely needed. However, Jones was saddled with four fouls and was not able to play for the 'Cats down the stretch. Of the four fouls Jones picked up, many of which looked to be minimal contact, which frustrated the big man as he repeatedly raised his arms in the air in response to the whistle.
Lockhart acknowledged the foul trouble for Jones and praised the work of Anderson and Ty'Addrian Newsome after the game.
"It was a big factor," Lockhart said of Jones' foul trouble. "When you've got a guy 6-foot-5 and cannot play him, that's a big factor –– but my other two post guys played well. We just didn't make any key buckets down the stretch."
With the win, Langston Hughes picks up its third straight win and moves on to the Elite Eight.
Valdosta finishes the season 24-4 and as Region 1-6A champions in its first season under Lockhart. The team doubled its win total from a season ago and Brown earned Region Player of the Year honors.
"I thought it was a great season," Lockhart reflected. "Our seniors carried us. They had a real good year. We got after it in practice. I think this is the foundation that we're trying to build. They set a real good example tonight, all season long, by coming out and practicing hard and trying to do the things I asked them to. I'm proud of them, I am. I'm really proud of them.
"I told them before the season started that we were going to surprise some people and dang it, we won the region. It just goes to show that when you've got a bunch of guys, a bunch of seniors that work hard together, then anything is possible. It just so happens we ran up against a monster tonight, but hey, sometimes that happens."
Lockhart says farewell to his six seniors that helped lead Valdosta on its magical run this season. According to the veteran coach, getting the group to buy in was never an issue. He went on to commend his players for the hard work they put into their breakout season.
"It wasn't difficult," Lockhart said of coaching this year's seniors. "I'm just that type of coach and I implore my coaches to be the same way –– we just want the best. And in order to get the best, you've got to give your best. That was our whole philosophy."
VHS girls 70
Cambridge 55
The Valdosta Lady 'Cats (27-2) are into the Elite Eight after knocking off the Cambridge Lady Bears (24-6) 70-55 in Thursday's opener.
Thursday's second-round game was an interesting one for the Lady 'Cats, who had to deal with a full-court pressure defense for the first time in a long time against the Lady Bears. Not only that, the Lady Bears also ran a motion offense that provided a stiff test for the home team.
Valdosta took a 26-point lead on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third quarter. Though the Lady Bears cut the lead to 16 in the final minutes, Valdosta never got seriously challenged as it won its 24th consecutive game.
"I think we handled it pretty good, I just think that in the fourth quarter when we changed defenses, we kind of let off the gas," Valdosta head coach E.A. Wilcox said. "When we let off the gas a little bit, it kind of let them back in the game just a little bit. But overall, we never lost control of the game.
"I think we did a very good job of staying poised and staying in control and staying with a lot of class and integrity in the game because our coaching staff thought at times we were getting taken advantage of a little bit. They were playing a little bit rough with us, but we stayed true to what we do and we fought through those issues and continued to play well."
Senior Ja'Maya Johnson led the way for Valdosta with 23 points, 17 of which coming in the first half. Fellow senior Amiya Allen added 12 points while freshman Essence Cody scored 11 points in the win.
The 55 points the Lady 'Cats allowed was their most given up in a game since Jan. 24, when they beat Northside 81-51. The win was also the 20th double digit victory for Valdosta in its last 24 games.
The Lady 'Cats advance to the Elite Eight, where No. 1 seed Dacula awaits.
Dacula is the last team to beat Valdosta this season –– that win came back on Nov. 26 when Dacula prevailed 43-40. After staving off the Lady Bears, Wilcox says his team is salivating at the chance to avenge the early-season loss.
"The young ladies that we have, they already know the bullseye is on them so they come to play every night," Wilcox said. "With other teams coming at us, we know that to be the case and now, we're playing a team that beat us and that was the last time we lost. We knew that a 1 was playing a 2 –– Dacula's a 1, Brunswick is a 2.
"As a coach, I'm saying I hope Brunswick wins so we have a home game. The girls said, 'We want to play Dacula, that was the last team that beat us.' We want some redemption, an opportunity to play the team that beat us last because we thought we were better than them then. We believe we're a really good team and we've improved and I'm pretty sure Dacula has improved as well. I'm going to watch some more film on them. We've got to make sure we come to play, we stay hungry, we stay humble and that we go hard like we normally do and I think we'll be O.K. That's a team we really want to play and now it's here."
