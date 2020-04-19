VALDOSTA –– Nobody knew when the Valdosta State men’s basketball team walked off the floor in Birmingham, it would be for the final time this season.
The Blazers had just lost to Alabama-Huntsville 91-82 in the Gulf South Conference Championship game on March 8.
However, there was still a chance for redemption. The Blazers watched the NCAA Selection Show on their way back to Valdosta, finding out they were a No. 3 seed in South Region Tournament set to battle sixth-seeded Palm Beach Atlantic in the first round.
Unfortunately, that’s the closest the Blazers would get to the NCAA Tournament –– a feat they’d accomplished for the fourth straight year.
COVID-19 struck and put the sports world on hold.
“We had practiced a couple of days after getting back from the GSC Championship,” Blazers coach Mike Helfer said. “I think there was talk, because you had some NBA guys starting to test positive for (coronavirus). There was a lot of chatter going around, but no decisions had been made. So, we were in preparation as if we were gonna play it.
“The turning point for me –– when I knew we probably not gonna play it –– was when Duke announced that they were not going to participate in the NCAA Tournament for Division I. I thought that was the moment I thought, ‘There’s not going to be an NCAA Tournament.’ You have one of the premier programs in all of college basketball saying they’re not going to participate. I felt then that it was not going to happen.”
The Blazers were scheduled to leave for Lakeland, Fla. on Thursday, March 12. However, Helfer had decided to delay the team’s departure, given that the team had already played Florida Southern earlier in the season. The new plan was to drive down to Lakeland on Friday, have a shoot-around on Saturday morning and play Palm Beach Atlantic on Saturday.
As concerns over the virus grew, the NCAA announced late on March 12 that the NCAA Tournament was canceled.
“We met with our guys and basically broke the news,” Helfer recalls. “It was a weird time for everybody because it wasn’t like someone was saying, ‘Hey, Valdosta State, you can’t go.’ It was somebody saying nobody can go. It was a little bit easier to –– I don’t want to say accept, but at least start to digest it quicker knowing that nobody was gonna play. There was no NCAA Tournament we wouldn’t be a part of. Everybody was in the same boat and I think that kind of helped with our team.”
Seniors Clay Guillozet, Darrell Jones, Bryce Smith and Tyler Edwards abruptly had their last dances pulled off the floor.
For Guillozet, his final college game will go down as one of his best, despite a quiet second half. He scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half against Alabama-Huntsville in the GSC Championship, burying seven 3-pointers in the game.
Jones poured in 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc while Smith went 0-for-7 from the floor en route to a four-point, 11-rebound night.
Guillozet, Jones and Smith will all likely continue their careers overseas. In fact, Smith announced Thursday on his Instagram account that he has signed with One Motive Sports –– a FIBA and NBA licensed sports agency based in Arkansas.
With the NCAA ruling being made to grant additional eligibility for spring sports, the Blazers and college basketball teams in general found themselves in a strange predicament. Basketball is a sport that starts in late-fall and extends into winter and spring.
“As a coach, you were thinking that you could have those seniors experience an NCAA Tournament,” Helfer said. “I would’ve liked to have seen it applied to the winter sports, but I also understand that we’re talking about a lot of moving parts, a lot of financial ramifications –– there was a lot that goes into that. For us to have completed our regular season and our conference tournament, I can accept it. It might not have been what I wanted, but I could accept it. You just turn the page at that point in time. You feel bad for your seniors, but it’s not just Valdosta State seniors. It’s seniors across the country.”
A key area that COVID-19 has affected college sports is the process of recruiting.
Before the virus pandemic, visiting recruits and having in-person contact was a given. Now, recruiting has become somewhat nuanced as the country deals with the pandemic.
“I think what the virus has done is turn everybody at any level, any sport, into digital recruiters,” Helfer said of the recruitment process during the quarantine. “How good are your digital graphics that you can send out? What you need to do is –– whoever you’re recruiting –– give them a feeling of your school with pictures, video and things like that. Then also, on the other side, continue to communicate with prospects on the phone, through text, etc. That didn’t change, but I think the other side really changed to who can come up with good graphics that realistically portray your school.
“That’s easy for us at Valdosta State because we have so many things to offer and pictures are worth a thousand words for us. We’ve been able to do that quite well and it’s turned into a...different process, but you’ve still got to keep at it.”
Helfer continued, “Recruits, in general, understand that we have been extremely successful at Valdosta State and they want to join that success. That’s something that’s been very special from my side of it. Success breeds success and I think that’s what’s happening through this different recruiting cycle is that our success is helping us get kids to want to come here.”
Now into mid-April, the Blazers are focusing on building their roster toward next season. With the departure of four seniors, as well as the transfers of freshman big man Austin Kelley and sharpshooter DeMarcus Addie, the Blazers are working to fill out their 2020-21 squad heading into the summer.
The Blazers have secured verbal commitments with guards Jacolbey Owens (Gulf Coast State College) and Travis Bianco (Eckerd College) and have made formal offers to several other prospects thus far.
“Our frontline is a place of need,” Helfer said of his roster needs for next season. “Obviously, you’ve got Darrell, Bryce and Clay that started at the three, four and five for us. To lose those three quality players is very challenging to replace. We have some young kids behind them –– I think Jakari (Gallon) is going to be a good player. Tyler Edwards brought a unique presence as a defensive guard that really helped us at point guard. I would see us try to get another point guard and then shoring up our frontline. Finding big guys that can play is very difficult. Everybody’s looking for a big guy that can play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.