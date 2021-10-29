VALDOSTA – Two of the nation’s best teams – No. 2 Valdosta State (7-0, 4-0 Gulf South Conference) and No. 3 West Georgia (7-1, 5-1 GSC) – rekindle their rivalry Saturday night.
The Blazers dispatched Mississippi College 41-14 on the road last week, while the Wolves blew out North Greenville 34-12.
In a battle for the coveted Peach Basket, while there will certainly be no love lost between the two teams, the Blazers are approaching Saturday’s contest no different than any other game on the schedule.
“It’s a big, big week for us,” VSU head football coach Gary Goff said during his weekly press conference Wednesday. “It is, however, we’re going about our business like we have every other week. The guys have been locked in. We had a great Tuesday and Wednesday practice, so I’m excited to finish this week and get to Saturday.”
The Wolves ranked third in the GSC in scoring offense at 37.4 points per game, while the Blazers lead the conference in scoring at 44.6 points per game. Defensively, Valdosta State’s Black Swarm is holding opponents to just 8.7 points per game while West Georgia is the No. 2-ranked defense with 16.3 points allowed on average.
Wolves junior quarterback Harrison Frost needs 460 yards to become the first 3,000 yard passer in school history. He is currently fifth all-time in single season passing. For the season, Frost has thrown for 2,519 yards with 16 touchdowns and only six interceptions.
When breaking down film of the Wolves, Goff highlighted what makes the Wolves the No. 3 team in the country.
“A really good football team. They’re a really good team. They’re efficient on offense and defense,” Goff said of the Wolves. “Their quarterback is playing great. Their defense is playing great. They’ve got some weapons at receiver and running back. It’s going to be a great football game between two really, really good teams. That’s where you’ve got to go out there and make sure you execute at a really high level.
“When you’re playing a big game and a great opponent, the margin of error is very small and the guys understand that. Obviously, this has been a rivalry game ever since I played here. I don’t have to introduce West Georgia to our team. They know all about them. They’ve kept up with them all year. But really, once you get down to it, it’s the basics – that’s fundamentals, that’s focusing on your assignment play in and play out, protecting the football and not turning it over and playing very aggressive on defense. ... It is somewhat of a broken record, but the saying like always, our goal is to be 1-0 at the end of every week and so far, I’m very proud of how the guys have stepped up to the challenge this week in practice.”
Going back to Goff’s playing days, the Blazers went 3-1 against West Georgia from 1993-1996.
Now the leader of the Blazers, Goff reflected on some of the battles he had with the Carrolton natives.
“Oh my gosh. We had some flat-out wars,” Goff said of his experience playing in the rivalry game. “They were the Braves back then and I remember going out there many times playing at their stadium and it was a grass field that turned into a mud bowl on several occasions. Every time they came down here, they traveled well and it was just a flat-out war. I never remember a West Georgia game where it was just an easy cruise to a big victory. We have some pretty fond memories.”
Last week at Mississippi College, the Blazers saw a stark contrast between the Choctaws and any other team they’ve seen all season.
The Choctaws threw just seven passes, completing none while running the ball 53 times for 345 yards. Conversely, the Blazers and quarterback Ivory Durham threw the ball just 19 times for 107 yards but continued its dominance on the ground with 379 yards on 41 carries.
Facing the Wolves on Saturday, the Blazers will have to be prepared to face a team that likes to air it out on offense and get opposing offenses off the field on defense.
“Night and day,” Goff said comparing last week to this week. “Mississippi College, they threw the ball seven times and went 0 for 7. They didn’t care about the passing game. West Georgia’s the complete opposite of that. They want to throw the ball a lot and they’re very, very good at it.
“But...two different animals. It’s very hard to prepare for a triple-option team in a week but our defense did a great job at it and defensively, they want to drop everybody almost every play. They play with three safeties deep and take away the passing game, and then that’s why you saw us rush for so many yards. It’s two completely opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to this opponent. They’re very good on offense and very good on defense, but it’s a totally different style of play.”
Three areas to keep an eye on Saturday will be turnovers, first downs and third-down conversions.
The Wolves currently lead the GSC in first downs with 218, 138 of those coming by way of the pass while the Blazers rank fourth with 160 and 90 by way of the run.
On third-down, the Wolves are the most potent team in the conference as they’ve converted on 56 of 105 attempts on third-down (53.3%). Comparatively, the Blazers are fourth at 50.6%.
Both teams also pride themselves in being low-turnover units, so Saturday’s game may come down to who can force the other into more costly mistakes.
“You can’t give them extra opportunities,” Goff said. “You’ve got to protect the football. Hopefully we can create turnovers and steal a few possessions. Like I mentioned, the margin of error is very slim when you’re playing another top-ranked team. We both lead in almost every category offensively and defensively in the conference, so something’s got to give. You’ve got two great teams going at it and it’s going to come down to execution.”
ALL-TIME
VSU leads the all-time series 26-13, with a 13-5 record as the home team in the rivalry.
Kickoff for the 40th meeting between the Blazers and Wolves is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
