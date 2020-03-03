VALDOSTA –– Keep on keeping on.
No. 9 Valdosta State (24-3) shot nearly 57 percent and forced 18 turnovers as it eliminated eighth-seeded Montevallo 96-73 (12-16) on Tuesday night.
Junior guard Burke Putnam scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead the Blazers. Senior big man Bryce Smith had 22 points and seven rebounds and newly-crowned Gulf South Conference Player of the Year Clay Guillozet delivered an all-around performance with 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals as the Blazers won their 18th consecutive game.
VSU held Montevallo to 41.9 percent shooting in the game and dominated the contest in two key areas throughout –– points in the paint and bench scoring. The Blazers outscored the Falcons 50-32 inside while also imposing its will off the bench, winning the battle there 20-3.
"I think our guys are really buying in to the scouting report and making it difficult on teams to score," Blazers coach Mike Helfer said. "When you start having that kind of energy and that kind of intensity on the defensive end, you've got a chance to be pretty good."
Considered a weakness early in the season, three-point shooting played a considerable role in the team's win on Tuesday. The Blazers hit on 10-of-25 attempts from beyond the arc –– a crisp 40 percent –– led by Putnam's 4-of-5 performance from long range.
Helfer credited his team for taking quality looks from outside and trusting its ball movement to create easy looks rather than forcing the issue.
"We made them tonight," Helfer said of the team's 3-point shooting. "I thought we took good 3-point shots. We took a lot there in the last 5 minutes to kind of skew the numbers, but we really did a good job of taking good 3-point shots. When we do that, we're going to shoot a high percentage. When we're shooting them off-balance or on the move, then we don't shoot them quite as well."
The Blazers overcame an early seven-point deficit with hot shooting and defensive effort to take a 45-29 halftime lead.
Putnam scored 11 points in the first half for the Blazers, who shot 54.5 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes. Smith added 10 points in the first half along with five rebounds.
The VSU defense forced the Falcons into 11 turnovers and held them to 10-of-29 shooting (34.5 percent) from the floor.
"We've just got to stick to what we do," Guillozet said. "We've been great defensively all year. After they scored those first 12 points in that first 4 minutes, they only scored 17 the rest of the half. We've just got to stay true to ourselves like that and when we do, we run with it."
Wade Lowman had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Falcons. Cedric Jackson added 19 points and five rebounds while Jonas Parker finished with 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
VSU senior forward Darrell Jones, who joined Guillozet as a First Team All-GSC performer on Tuesday, had 10 points and six rebounds in the win.
UP NEXT
The Blazers will face a familiar foe in the semifinals as No. 4-seed West Alabama defeated Union 82-79 on Tuesday to advance to the next round. The Blazers swept the regular season series with the Tigers with the last win coming on Senior Night, 75-67.
