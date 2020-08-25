QUITMAN –– A 17-year old senior quarterback from Quitman, Ga., Ni’tavion Burrus has been a staple in the Brooks County offense since his sophomore year.
During his junior campaign, he led the Trojans to the Class AA State Championship against Dublin.
Though the Trojans did not win the ultimate crown, Burrus posted 2,088 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, 676 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
Since the state championship game on Dec. 13, 2019, Trojans head coach Maurice Freeman sees a different hunger and a sponge for information in Burrus.
“He’s still growing,” Freeman said. “He has gained some weight and gotten stronger. His confidence is better as he is asking more questions because he is hungry to receive information. He wants to be coached. He needs to be coached, and he desires to be the best. He communicates well and as a senior, he is stepping up and taking responsibility for the entire team.”
Burrus is a dual-threat quarterback on the gridiron, but that is not all he has to offer as he is a student first, a leader and multi-sport athlete as he is a member of the varsity basketball team.
“He does most of the things right for you –– he defends his teammates,” Freeman said. “When there’s fights at school, he is in the middle of it breaking it up. He does a great job of studying for standardized testing and film study with his position coach to be a better football player.”
Outside of sports, Burrus enjoys playing video games and working.
“I play the game when I have time, but I also like to work, man. I can’t stay still,” Burrus said.
Burrus also pokes fun at Freeman –– a fishing aficionado when he is not occupying the sidelines on Friday nights.
“I like to mess with coach about fishing because I hope he’ll take me one day,” Burrus said.
Coming from a home of four siblings, Burrus feels once his high school career is over, it will be time for him to grow up and see new things, being a Quitman lifer in his young life.
“I have to make it out of Quitman to better my life,” Burrus said. “I do not want to graduate from school and just stay here. I must start a new trend for my family.”
Freeman has witnessed an intelligence and physical boost since Burrus arrived at Brooks County High School as a 14-year-old freshman.
“When he came in, he was very small and weak,” Freeman said of his quarterback. “He has gotten a lot stronger in his legs and shoulders and has gotten smarter. He was not even the quarterback in middle school. He came to us like ‘I’m your next quarterback’ and paid his dues, listened, learned, and kept practicing and working. He’s our dude now.”
Besides his goal of winning a state championship in his final high school season, Burrus is looking forward to the process and not being caught in the moment.
“I must enjoy every moment and step I take and take nothing for granted,” Burrus said. “I have no regrets. I am going to take it game-by-game, have fun while doing it and everything else will pay off.”
With graduation looming in the spring of 2021, Burrus wants to go to college and play football and has also narrowed his area of study to Business and Construction or Sports Management.
In the middle of a pandemic, Burrus has remained focused despite the uncertainty of the season but credited Freeman for keeping him level-headed and being in control of what he is responsible for.
“It’s a big help from Coach Freeman,” Burrus said. “He talks to me every day about not worrying about what’s going on and controlling what I can control, coming out here to lead my team and everything else will take care of itself.”
Freeman gave Burrus high praise and sees a bright future for him once football is said and done.
“He has learned how to be a server,” Freeman said. “I sure would like to see him eventually be the head coach of Brooks County High School because he has all those tools to replace me or my replacement and continue to lead this great program. I think he has great potential to be a great educator and head football coach.”
Burrus will carry Freeman’s lesson of ‘no excuses’ and hold it firmly into his adulthood years.
“As a man, you cannot accept excuses,” Burrus said. “You must get up and work because your family is going to expect you to grind and get it. Taking care of your business is the biggest lesson I’ve gotten from him.”
Burrus’ first game in his senior campaign will be against former region rival, Thomasville on Sept. 4 at Veteran’s Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
