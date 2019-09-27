No. 1 Blazers travel to Shorter with the chance to extend streaks

VALDOSTA—The Blazers don’t want to hear about any streaks this week.
But with their upcoming contest, it’s impossible to avoid.
After a win against West Alabama, Valdosta State football is eying their 19th consecutive victory as they travel to Rome to face the Shorter Hawks.
The Hawks began the current winning streak for VSU after a 52-0 defeat to end the 2017 season.
The Blazers have never lost to Shorter in football competition.
They have a 7-0 all time record against them and have shut them out in the last three meetings.
VSU outscored the Hawks 300-34 through the seven meetings and are averaging nearly 43 points per contest against Shorter.
But the Hawks have a streak of their own.
A 42 game losing streak that dates back to 2015.
Yet even with all of the streaks at play, VSU is just focused on themselves.
“We talked about that Monday and we decided that we didn’t want to hear about any streaks per se,” head coach Gary Goff said at Wednesday’s media availability. “Let the media and fans talk about that. We’re going to lock on ourselves. This week is more about the Blazers and how well we can be each and every day.”
Focusing on the Blazers includes noting how well the VSU defense has been playing.
They opened the season with two interceptions and a near shutout against Albany State. Against Ohio Dominican they held the Panthers to 13 net rushing yards. And they used five takeaways to pull away from the Tigers last Saturday.
“I think they’ve played great all season long,” Goff said. “A few (missed assignments) here or there early on in the season. Last week we tightened up a lot of those. Still had a couple here or there but I think we’ve got a very explosive defense. Our defensive line is phenomenal … we’re very deep at the linebacker position and you saw last week against a very good opponent our secondary had a big game for us.”
A large part of the Blazers success is their physicality up front and discipline in the back. The front seven applies pressure to quarterbacks and ball carriers while the secondary acts as ball hawks, patiently waiting for a chance to make a play.
It’s a success that Goff says the team can sustain.
“I think if we can keep putting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run, the defense will click on all cylinders there,” “I couldn’t be more proud of the Black Swarm right now. They’re doing a good job.”
The Blazers and Hawks will play in the Gulf South Conference Game of the Week streamed on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.
