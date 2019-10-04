No. 1 Blazers host Choctaws in Gulf South Conference showdown

VALDOSTA –– On the heels of a record-setting win over Shorter, Valdosta State football (4-0, 2-0) is set to host Mississippi College (2-2, 1-1) today at 2 p.m.
The Blazers amassed school-record 446 rushing yards and a season-high 671 yards of total offense against the Hawks in Rome last week.
The win marked the 19th consecutive victory for the undefeated Blazers, who are on the longest streak in Division II.
VSU has outscored opponents 174-58 through their first four games and are allowing opponents an average of 14.5 points per game.
The Blazers have taken a championship edge into every contest and have continued the “hunter’s mentality” that first year coach Gary Goff discussed earlier in the season.
“I think they understand now what’s at stake almost each and every week,” Goff said at his media availability on Wednesday. “It’s not playoffs. We know that. But they’re approaching every game as a playoff game and we want to be 1-0 each week. We want to be very business-like.”
Each week the Blazers are sure to get every team’s best punch but VSU is sure to throw theirs as well.
Last week, the running game prevailed as the fatal blow to the Hawks. This week, they’ll be facing the team with the most rushing attempts in the conference.
Mississippi College is coming off a 27-21 overtime loss to West Florida last weekend. The Choctaws jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter but couldn’t sustain play and only scored one more time in the contest.
Through four games, the Choctaws are 19-of-34 this season on passing attempts which is a conference low for completions and attempts. Where they lack in passing they make up for in rushing attempts with a conference-leading 178 this season.
The Choctaws are fourth in rushing yards per game, averaging nearly 170 yards on the ground –– setting up a confrontation with the Blazers' Black Swarm defense, the second best run defense in the conference.
The Blazers allow an average of 91 yards rushing per contest and hasn’t allowed an opponent more than 174 rushing yards all season.
“They’ve got a very dynamic offense and run the triple-option from under center,” Goff said about the Choctaws. “It’s difficult to simulate in practice, difficult to defend. One person gets out of their gap and the ball goes for about 80 yards. That jumps off the film right there. We’ve got to be assignment sound. On defense they run a 3-3 stack. Another defense you don’t see a lot of. So on both sides of the football we’re going to have to make sure we execute at a high level and are fundamentally sound.”
If it gives the Blazers any comfort, the last time the Choctaws beat them was in October 1990.
KICKOFF
The Blazers and Choctaws are set to face off at 2 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.