No. 12 Blazers host Brewton-Parker tonight, travel to Albany State Thursday

VALDOSTA –– Fresh off two opening wins, the No. 12-ranked Valdosta State men's basketball team returns to action tonight at 7:30 p.m. in The Complex versus Brewton-Parker, and then makes its 2019-20 debut on the road Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Albany State.
Fans can access links to live stats, streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the men's basketball schedule page for each game. Following the two games this week, the Blazers have nine days until they open the 2019-20 Gulf South Conference slate at Christian Brothers on Nov. 23.
The Blazers downed Albany State 93-87 in Valdosta on Saturday in the first meeting between the two teams this season. VSU shot 57.4 percent for the game on 31 of 54 while going a season-high 27 of 30 from the line. VSU outrebounded ASU 34-26.
Four starters were in double figures for the Blazers led by a game-high 23 points from senior Bryce Smith. He was 7 of 12 from the field with two triples and 7 of 7 from the line, while collecting five rebounds. Senior Darrell Jones had his first double-double of the year with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while senior Clay Guillozet added 15 points with six assists and junior Imoras Agee chipped in 13. In the season-opener, VSU beat Fort Valley State Friday evening 109-81.
ASU (1-1) had six players in double figures, but the discrepancy in free throw was a main factor in the outcome, as the Golden Rams were just 7 of 13 from the stripe. ASU had five more made field goals and four more made triples in the contest. VSU never trailed in the game and there was one tie. Randy McClure and Joshua Jerome each had 16 points to lead the Golden Rams. ASU defeated West Florida in its other game in Valdosta, 73-59, on Friday as McClure paced the team with 17 points.
Brewton-Parker is 3-4 on the year and this will be an exhibition game for the Barons. B-P is shooting .462 from the field for the season on 178 of 385, while going 53 of 148 from beyond the arc (.358) and 93 of 127 from the line (.732). The Barons are averaging 33.6 rebounds per game with 86 assists and 141 turnovers, along with seven blocks and 25 steals. Myles White leads the team averaging 15.3 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. He is 35 of 71 from the floor with 16 buckets from beyond the arc and 21 of 30 from the line. Jack Gray is second in scoring at 11.3 points per game.
Last season, VSU put up a season-high 129 points in a 129-81 win over Brewton-Parker on Nov. 19, 2018. In that game, VSU shot 55.3 percent on 47 of 85 from the field, while going 19 of 40 from beyond the arc and 16 of 18 from the line. Five players were in double figures as Smith and Jones each had 16 points and Guillozet added 12. VSU outrebounded the Barons 47-25, including 21-7 on the offensive end. The Blazers forced 18 turnovers and tallied 12 steals.
For the young season, Smith leads the team averaging 20.5 points per game and a perfect 11 of 11 from the line. He is 14 of 22 from the floor (.636). Guillozet is second in scoring at 16.5 points on 11 of 15 from the field, while Jones is averaging a double-double with 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
The Blazers are shooting 54.1 percent from the field and a blistering 58 of 68 from the line (.853) while averaging 40.0 rebounds per game with 14 steals and 12 blocks. VSU is averaging 101.0 points per game and allowing 84.0.
