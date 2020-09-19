VALDOSTA –– The state of Georgia reigns supreme.
In the Georgia vs. Florida matchup, the No. 9 Lowndes Vikings (3-0) sent the Oakleaf Knights (1-1) back to Orange Park, Fla., with a 37-17 loss on Senior Night at Martin Stadium.
“We had two games out of three that were physical and Oakleaf was a great football team,” Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose said. “I do not think we are going to see anything like what we saw tonight with their offensive weapons. I’m proud of our guys for answering the call when adversity hit.”
Lowndes received the ball first.
After a short kick and an unsportsmanlike call, they started on the Knights’ 26-yard line.
No dice, though, as they went for it on fourth down and failed, turning the ball over on downs.
The Knights drive was cut short when a Walter Simmons III 50-50 ball was snatched out of the air by Tylar Belcher over Terrance Anthony at the 50-yard line.
The Vikings took advantage of the momentum this time when Justin Lee finished their drive with a 4-yard run for his first score of the evening and the only score in the first quarter.
“We knew this would be a tough game, so we had to come to play. We didn’t get the quickest start that we wanted like we did a week ago, but the defense helped the offense out in the first to get going,” DuBose said.
Tylar Belcher decided to get greedy once again in the second quarter and grab his second interception of the night on the Vikings’ 41.
It was like déjà vu as the drive ended with another Lee run, this time for 10 yards with 8:19 left in the second quarter.
Tylar’s first cousin, Chase decided to be the other Belcher to get some attention.
Chase Belcher juggled a pass from Jacurri Brown and took it 91 yards to give the Vikings a 21-0 lead with 1:45 left in the first half.
Then, the attention shifted back to Tylar.
The Viking defense halted the Knights once again before Tylar Belcher broke a 55-yard punt return to goal line.
“Tylar’s a hard worker,” DuBose said. “He is up for the big stage. There is nothing we did different. He came out here to play tonight and play for his senior brothers on their night. We all dedicated this to the seniors.”
The offense could not get in the end zone before the half and settled for a 44-yard field goal by Preston Hart as time expired to get a 24-0 lead.
Once the second half began, the Vikings forced a turnover when Matthew Trimble intercepted a pass from Knights’ backup Isaiah Jones and returned it to the goal line.
Brown ran the ball up the gut for a score to add to the Vikings’ run of 31 unanswered points.
The Knights finally got on the board when Drew Ammon made a 43-yard field goal with 6:24 left in the third quarter, which would be the final score of the period.
The Knights outscored the Vikings 14-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make a comeback.
With 8:10 left in the game, they scored their first touchdown of the night on a 2-yard Simmons scramble.
The Vikings only score came after a 49-yard Lee dash which was followed by him finishing the drive with a 6-yard score for his third touchdown of the game.
Lee finished with nine carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns.
“Justin Lee is just solid,” DuBose said. “He is as good as gold and does a great job. Our backs are doing a great job for us. We put it on their back in the fourth quarter and said ‘Hey, we’re going to run the football instead of putting it in the air.’ We had some matchups.”
Simmons made a connection to the end zone for the second time in the game and quarter when he found Terrance Anthony for a 22-yard touchdown score over Tylar Belcher for the final score of the night to bring his stat line to 12 receptions 179 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Simmons threw for 319 yards on 21-of-32 pass attempts with a touchdown and two interceptions.
UP NEXT
The Vikings will host Lee County on Sept.25 at the Concrete Palace with a kickoff time of 8 p.m.
