ATLANTA – The eighth-ranked Valdosta Wildcats couldn't get their offense going as they fell to the tenth-ranked Westlake Lions 28-13 Saturday night.
With the loss, the 'Cats were eliminated in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs – finishing with three straight losses and an 8-3 record this season. With the win, Westlake improves to 8-3.
Westlake finished with 422 total yards and 20 first downs while Valdosta finished with 225 total yards and 12 first downs.
Senior quarterback RJ Johnson led the way for the Lions, completing 16 of 28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Wide out Jabari Jones had four catches for 101 yards and a touchdown, while Jaiden Thomas had 23 carries for 79 yards with one touchdown on the ground along with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Sophomore quarterback Todd Robinson completed 5 of 10 passes for 41 yards with one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 43 yards and a late touchdown.
The 'Cats finished with 184 yards rushing, led by Ahmad Denson's 11 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Gatlin had six carries for 54 yards while Charles Williams had six of his own for 28 yards.
The 'Cats spotted the Lions two touchdowns early as Johnson hit Thomas for a 26-yard score then hit on another to Jabari Jones in the second quarter.
Denson got the 'Cats on the board in the second quarter with a 29-yard scamper to make it 14-7, but tthe Lions answered in the third with a 1-yard run by Thomas to go ahead 21-7.
The Lions added another score to jump ahead 28-7 before Robinson's touchdown with under 3 minutes to play in the game.
Westlake pulled out the win despite a pair of turnovers as well as 18 penalties for 167 yards. Valdosta also had two giveaways and was whistled for nine penalties for 55 yards in the loss.
Westlake advances to face Parkview Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.