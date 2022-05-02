No. 8 Blazers' bid for fourth-straight GSC title comes up short

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The No. 8-ranked Valdosta State Blazer men's tennis quest for a fourth-straight Gulf South Conference title and 15th GSC title in program history, came up short in a 4-1 loss to No. 11 West Florida on Saturday.
The Argos won their 13th GSC title in program history as it marked the 22nd time the Blazers and the Argos battled in the championship match in league history and the sixth-straight season of both teams playing for the title.
UWF (20-6) took the early lead winning two of three doubles matches as the Argos won at No. 2 with Salvador Bandeira and lluis Miralles Miro downing junior Christian Felline and freshman Lamar Bartley, 6-4. VSU evened the doubles at No. 3 with a 6-3 win by sophomore tandem of Cameron Henricy Trigolos and Christian Wedel over Pedro Codeiro and Bernard Costa.
Leaving the top doubles match remaining for the all-important team point, UWF's No. 18-ranked duo of Tomas Descarrega and Facundo Bermejo upset top-ranked tandem of sophomores Rodrigo Carvalho and Luca Mack, 7-5 in a tight set throughout.
Heading to singles, VSU tied the match at 1-1 as Bartley, ranked No. 70 nationally, downed Descarrega, 6-4, 6-0, but UWF had wins at Nos. 4-6 to clinch the match. Cordeiro defeated Henricy Trigolos, 6-0, 6-4 at No. 6, while Sebastian Sotelo won at No. 5 over Felline, 6-4, 6-1 and Bandeira defeated Wedel, 7-6, 6-4 at No. 4.
At the top two spots in the lineup featuring outstanding matches between ranked opponents, both went to three sets and were unfinished as the match was clinched. No. 9-ranked Mack and No. 14 Cabrera split the first two sets as Mack won the opener 6-2, while Cabrera won the second, 7-5. At No. 2 singles, Carvalho, ranked 48th nationally battled back from a 6-4 loss to No. 17 Bermejo for a 6-2 victory in the second.
VSU entered the GSC Championship Weekend fourth in the latest NCAA South Regional rankings, released on Friday and should be in a good position to earn an at large berth to the regional, when the NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Championship field is announced on Tuesday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. UWF earns the GSC's automatic berth to the regional as the Argos were sixth in Friday's announcement.
