No. 7 Vikings visit Blue Devils in region opener

VALDOSTA – The No. 7 Lowndes Vikings (5-2) kick off Region 1-7A play on the road against the Tift County Blue Devils (5-2) tonight at Brodie Field.
The Vikings battled back from a 21-7 deficit to defeat Cedar Grove 45-38 on Jacarre “Smoke” Fleming’s go-ahead touchdown with 44 seconds to play.
The sophomore running back rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the win as the Vikings come into tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak.
The Blue Devils were off last week after losing to Valdosta 16-3 on Oct. 1.
Heading into their region opener, the Vikings will look to be better defensively than they were last week after allowing 423 yards of offense to Cedar Grove.
Offensively, the Vikings have been explosive all year, averaging just under 36 points per game. The Vikings put up 414 yards of offense against Cedar Grove, 315 coming from its rushing attack.
While senior quarterback and Miami commit Jacurri Brown was relatively quiet in the passing game with 99 yards on 7 of 14 passing, his impact was felt in the running game. Brown carried the ball 21 times for 107 yards with one touchdown.
Tift is looking for its first region win since 2018, coincidentally against Lowndes.
The Blue Devils triumvirate of Zach Carter, Tyler Parker and Javon King represent a potent rushing attack – having combined for 12 rushing touchdown this season. Carter is the second-leading rusher in Region 1-7A with 618 yards.
At quarterback, Parker has four passing touchdowns this season with two each going to C.J. Henley and Mike Taylor.
University of Georgia commit Tyre West and Za’morian Brown are ace defensive players for the Blue Devils. Brown has six interceptions through the first seven games, two of which came in the team’s loss to Valdosta two weeks ago.
Lowndes is 31-24 all-time against Tift County, having won five of the last six meetings by an average of 14.6 points per game.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
