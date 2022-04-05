PENSACOLA, Fla. – The No. 7 Valdosta State men's tennis team completed the weekend sweep in Pensacola, Fla., with a 6-1 victory over No. 29 West Alabama Sunday.
The Blazers improved to 10-4 on the year and 6-1 in Gulf South Conference play, while UWA fell to 7-6 and 4-2 in league play.
VSU won all three doubles matches, including a 6-1 win at the top spot as top-ranked tandem of sophomores Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho, downed No. 13 duo of Lucas Hammond and Marcel Hornung, 6-1. At the second spot in the lineup, Blazer duo of junior Christian Felline and freshman Lamar Bartley won 6-4 over Ilari Vesanen and Ilia Dehodiuk, while sophomores Christian Wedel and Cameron Henricy Trigolos won 6-2 at No. 3 over Loic Danze and Nuutti Jokinen.
Mack, ranked No. 10 nationally in singles, downed Hornung, 7-5, 6-4, for a 2-0 lead, while Carvalho, ranked No. 53, battled back in impressive fashion, losing the first set 7-5 and was down 4-1 in the second set and down 5-4 and 15-40, before winning the game and the set, 7-5. In the third set, Carvalho won 6-1 to clinch the match. Danze got the Tigers on the board with a three-set victory at No. 4 over Felline, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, but Henricy Trigolos won at No. 5, with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Hammond for a 5-1 lead and graduate student Swann Flohr won at No. 6, 5-7, 6-1, 10-7 for the 6-1 final.
The Blazers, who have won four-straight matches, continue on the road on Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Montevallo and then at top-ranked Columbus State on Apr. 13, before closing the regular season at home on Apr. 20 versus Auburn Montgomery.
