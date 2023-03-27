VALDOSTA – For the second time this season, the Valdosta State men’s tennis team knocked off a top-ranked team. This time, it was Saint Leo as the No. 6 Blazers posted a thrilling 4-0 victory Friday afternoon. Junior Pedro Cordeiro, who had been cramping in the second set, fought through it and won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 6 singles to clinch the match.
VSU, who improved to 8-0 on the year with the victory over Saint Leo (15-1), defeated Barry University, who was then-ranked No. 1 on Mar. 5, 4-3, also in Valdosta. The Saint Leo victory Friday marked the fourth win for the Blazers against a ranked team this season.
In a highly anticipated match, and in front of a great crowd at the VSU Tennis Complex, the Blazers had upset on their mind from the get go. Junior duo of Christian Wedel and Pedro Cordeiro won at No. 3, 6-2, over Martin Soukal and Henrique Bertoli to get things started. At the top spot, No. 42 duo of juniors Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho battled back from a 4-2 deficit for a 7-5 victory over No. 44 duo of Tao Castillo Bernal and Ivan Marrero to clinch the point. At No. 2 doubles, sophomore Lamar Bartley and senior Christian Felline were tied 5-5 with Nicolas Bacella and Luis Iriarte when the point was clinched.
Heading into singles play, Wedel upset No. 33 Castillo Bernal in straight-sets at No. 4, 6-1, 6-4, for a 2-0 Blazer lead and then Bartley won at No. 3 6-2, 6-4, over Bacella for a 3-0 lead, prior to Cordeiro’s heroics at No. 6.
The Blazers return to the road this week as they travel to Shorter for a Tuesday match at 2 p.m. and then a 1 p.m. match Wednesday at Lee.
Blazer women’s tennis
falls to No. 3 Saint Leo, 4-0
The Valdosta State women’s tennis team put up a great effort, but fell 4-0 to No. 3 Saint Leo Friday afternoon at the VSU Tennis Complex.
The Blazers fell to 3-5 on the year, while Saint Leo improved to 14-2.
In doubles, the Blazers gave a great effort, falling in the top two matches, 6-4. Sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova and senior Julia Saving gave No. 3-ranked Lavinia Lancellotti and Marta Vincens Miquel all they could handle at the top spot, while junior Olivia Pezo and freshman Kayla Greco did the same at No. 2 and freshman Evelyn Altmaier and junior Natalie Kohoutkova were leading 5-4 at No. 3 when the point was clinched by the Lions.
SLU had four players in singles ranked in the top 75 of the ITA Women’s Division II singles rankings this week as No. 7 Vincens Miquel downed Kohoutkova 6-0, 6-1 at the top spot and Luiza Obermeier defeated Greco 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 3 spot and No. 63 Kamila Shailina won 6-1, 6-1 over Altmaier at the No. 5 position to clinch the match.
The Blazers head on the road next week as they play at Shorter on Tuesday, Mar. 28, at 2 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. match on Wednesday, Mar. 29 at Lee. Check back with vstateblazers.com for more information.
