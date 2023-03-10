VALDOSTA – The No. 6 Valdosta State men's tennis team blanked visiting Tuskegee 6-0, Thursday afternoon at the VSU Tennis Complex.
The Blazers improved to 4-0 on the year, while Tuskegee fell to 3-4.
VSU made quick work in doubles as the team dropped just one game with the tandem of juniors Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho winning 6-0 at No. 1 and juniors Christian Wedel and Pedro Cordeiro winning 6-0 at No. 3. Sophomore Lamar Bartley and senior Christian Felline won 6-1 at No. 2.
Singles followed with VSU winning five matches with one not finishing as Bartley was up 6-0, 5-2 at No. 2. Cordeiro clinched the match with a win over Simon Brown at No. 4, 6-2, 6-0, as graduate student Swann Flohr won seconds later at No. 6, 6-0, 6-0, as did Wedel at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0. Junior Edward Etty was the first to finish at No. 5, with a 6-1, 6-0, win over Noah Johnson, while Carvalho won 6-0, 6-1 over Josiah Blocus at the top spot.
The Blazers now turn their attention to the Gulf South Conference opener on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Pensacola, Fla., versus rival and No. 8-ranked West Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.