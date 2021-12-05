VALDOSTA – The No. 5-ranked Valdosta State Blazers (11-1) took down the Bowie State Bulldogs (12-2) 41-17 Saturday afternoon.
Behind the strength of 533 yards of total offense and a dominant defensive performance, the Blazers punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons.
With the win, the Blazers ended a historic playoff run by the Bulldogs, who came into Saturday's game on a 12-game winning streak. The quarterfinal appearance was the team's first in program history.
"Hats off to Bowie State – that's a really good football team," VSU head coach Gary Goff said. "Their defense was exceptional. They were really good up front. Offensively, I know their quarterback's a little bit banged up but he's a really good football player as well. I'm really happy with how we played. I thought, defensively, our guys did a great job trying to corral him and prevent the big plays downfield because most of the season, he scrambled around and threw the ball downfield and made some great throws and catches with those receivers. I thought our defense did a great job containing him."
VSU junior quarterback Ivory Durham went 22 of 32 for 348 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. For the second consecutive game, graduate student wide receivers Brian Saunds and Lio'undre Gallimore shined in the passing game. Saunds made seven of his 10 catches in the first half to finish with 146 yards and three touchdowns while Gallimore hauled in three passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in the win.
"A lot of DBs are looking at L.C. and they were keying in on our running backs," Saunds said. "They left me open and (Durham) found me. It's all within the offense. Everybody's looking at Ivory, everybody's looking at Seth (McGill), everybody's looking at Jamar (Thompkins), everybody's looking at L.C. and sometimes they look at me and today they didn't. It just happened."
Saunds, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, downplayed the severity of the injury in the post-game press conference.
"I'm good," Saunds said. "I'm confident. I'm confident that God's really good and that He's going to heal it in a mighty way. Regardless though, our team is so much bigger than me so we're not worried about it. It's next play, it's next day, it's next man up. Council (Allen) came in and got the big first down. It happens like that. We're just going to take it day by day and see what the outcome is."
Playing against the No. 5-ranked defense in the country, the Blazers found a groove in the passing game with the Bulldogs making a concerted effort to limit the VSU rushing attack.
A week after putting up 365 yards on the ground against West Georgia, the Blazers were held to 185 yards on 45 carries Saturday.
"Offensively, I thought our offensive line and running backs did a great job getting something going in the run game," Goff said. "Bowie State sold out to stop the run. We still rushed for 185 yards, but those were tough yards. I'm pleased with how (Durham) played. He had a big day throwing the football. I'm very pleased with how we continued to move the ball up and down the field and get on the board offensively."
The Blazers' "Black Swarm" flew around and kept the Bowie State offense from finding its footing much of the day – holding the Bulldogs to just 221 total yards in the game.
Coming into Saturday's game, Bowie State averaged nearly 186 yards rushing per game led by Harlon Hill Trophy finalist Calil Wilkins' 1,260 yards rushing on the season. The Blazers held the Bulldogs to just 72 yards on the ground, with 62 coming from Wilkins on 15 carries.
"We knew they had a small weakness in their O-line," VSU senior linebacker Nick Moss said. "Our D-line took advantage of that. Our speed helped us out a lot today and our other linebacker, Jameon Gaskin, he had a big game with nine tackles. He came up and made some big boy hits and we just all sparked together. The big thing about our defense, we stay together. We have no individuals. We just depend on everybody to make a play and everybody made the plays they needed to make today."
A 5-yard touchdown by junior running back Seth McGill gave VSU a 38-10 lead with 4:15 left in the third quarter. The Blazers took their largest lead of the game in the fourth quarter as Estin Thiele banged in a 24-yard field goal to push the advantage to 41-10 with 6:44 to play.
The Bulldogs mounted one final scoring drive as quarterback Ja'rome Johnson hit receiver Kwincy Hall on a 17-yard touchdown with 4:20 to go.
Johnson, who came into the game nursing an ankle injury, was never able to get the Bowie State offense going as the senior was visibly frustrated with himself throughout the game – particularly in the second half as the Blazers began to run away with the game.
Johnson went 14 of 28 for 149 yards with two touchdowns, but was sacked twice and forced out of the pocket on numerous occasions. Playing on the tender ankle, Johnson finished with 10 carries for 14 yards.
Much of the Blazers' effective on defense can be attributed to their work on third down as the Bulldogs went three-and-out multiple times early in the game and finished just 4 of 13 on third down in the game. Comparatively, the Blazers converted 40% of their third down conversions (6 of 15).
"We figured their game plan would be a little like West Alabama was where they would try to establish the run game," Goff said. "They've had several games where they've rushed the ball over 58 times, so we came into this knowing that defense would have to get some stops early on. Offensively, we were going to have to put points on the board early on. If we could do that, we'd put them behind and force them to play catch-up at some point.
"I thought we went out and did a great job of that in the first half. They still found some big plays here and there, but I'll take this every game of the season from our opponent if we can hold them to 221 yards. I'm really excited about our defensive play today and we're going to have another great effort defensively next week as well once we find out who we're playing."
UP NEXT
Valdosta State will host Colorado School of Mines in the NCAA Division II semifinal game next Saturday at noon.
