No. 4 Blazers under consideration in initial NCAA South Region men's tennis ranking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –– The No. 4 Valdosta State men's tennis team is one of seven teams under consideration for the 2021 NCAA Division II Men's Tennis South Region, the NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon.
Released in alphabetical order, Auburn Montgomery, Barry, Delta State, Lynn, Saint Leo, Valdosta State and West Florida all are being considered this week. There will be two more public rankings, released each of the next two Wednesdays, prior to the NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Selections which are to be announced May 4.
The top five teams in the final ranking announced May 4 will advance to the NCAA South Regional at a site to be determined in advance of the regional. The predetermined regional site should be announced very soon. The NCAA South Regional is set for May 7-11, while the NCAA Division II Men's Tennis National Championship is scheduled for May 18-21 in Surprise, Ariz.
The Blazers are 11-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in Gulf South Conference play this season. VSU is scheduled to complete the regular season Friday at 4 p.m. ET in Montgomery, Ala., versus Christian Brothers. VSU already has clinched the top seed in the upcoming Gulf South Conference Championship, scheduled for Apr. 22-24, also in Montgomery, Ala., at Lagoon Park & O'Connor Tennis Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.