No. 3 Vikings' focus shifts to second in region

VALDOSTA –– With the region championship out of reach, the No. 3 Lowndes Vikings (6-1, 1-1 Region 1-7A) plays for second-place tonight against the Camden County Wildcats (5-4, 1-1).
Tonight’s game is Homecoming for the Vikings, who look to secure a playoff berth by solidifying a top-two spot in Region 1-7A.
After last week’s 40-10 loss at Colquitt, the Vikings plummeted in national standings –– dropping from No. 7 to No. 37 in the country.
They also fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Georgia standings.
Camden is coming off a 35-14 win against Tift County.
There is now no high rank to uphold and the Vikings are still looking for answers to gain their swagger and confidence back since returning off quarantine.
Splitting their last two games with a 17-13 win over Tift and their Colquitt loss, the Vikings have not returned to the form they exhibited when they defeated Valdosta over a month ago.
Quarterback Jacurri Brown wants his team to bring energy in practice so it can translate to game day to avoid the vulnerable moments it faced in the last two games.
“You practice how you play,” the junior said. “A lot of those problems came from not preparing well or not practicing hard. Coach took away the practice speaker so we can be the ones to bring the energy.”
Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose does not want his team to dwell on last week’s game unless they are using it as a learning lesson.
“We have to own up to our mistakes all around,” DuBose said. “I didn’t get the team ready to play and it was a big moment, and we didn’t perform. The good thing is that we woke up and had another day.”
Even though the region championship is an afterthought, DuBose still wants his team to keep its eyes on the prize.
Hope is still alive for the Vikings if they clinch their playoff spot.
“We got a chance to get into the playoffs and be the second seed,” DuBose said. “The way I see the playoffs in high school football is you've got to get in and win week-by-week. You do not have to be the region champion to win the state championship. We've got to set our goals again and look at what is left. A true sign of a champion is one that will bounce back and be even better this week. We’re ready to redeem ourselves.”
For the Vikings' offensive game to flourish, their offensive line must contain Camden outside linebacker Hudson Tucker. The Tennessee Tech commit has 49 tackles and 14 sacks this season.
Also, in the secondary, cornerback Keith Giddens has intercepted opposing quarterbacks four times this season.
Defensively, the Vikings will have to disrupt quarterback Joshua Brown, who has 1,123 passing yards along with 12 touchdowns.
The Vikings will use this final game to attempt to head into the state playoffs on a high note and finally get their groove back after a trying four weeks.
The Region 1-7A matchup kicks off at 8 p.m. in the Concrete Palace.
