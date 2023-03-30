CLEVELAND, Tenn. – The No. 3 Valdosta State men’s tennis team was pushed by No. 7 Lee in a key Gulf South Conference matchup Wednesday afternoon. The Blazers dug deep and held on for a 5-2 victory to improve to 10-0 on the year and 5-0 in GSC play. Lee fell to 11-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play.
The battle began early in doubles as No. 34 duo of juniors Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho came up with a 6-4 victory at the top spot over Nicolas Ramirez Ribes and Francisco Faria. At No. 2 doubles, the Blazers roared back as sophomore Lamar Bartley and senior Christian Felline erased a 4-1 deficit and trailed 5-4 before rallying for the 7-6 (0-0) victory over No. 44 tandem of Mike Groenendijk and Quinn Groenendijk in a first set tiebreaker to clinch the team point. At No. 3 doubles, juniors Pedro Cordeiro and Christian Wedel also were in a tiebreaker with Wihan Van Der Merwe and Andrew Johnston when the point was clinched.
The Blazers went up 2-0 with a 7-6 (0-0), 6-3 victory at No. 3 by Bartley over Jordi Dasi, while Mack, ranked No. 3 nationally in singles, needed three sets to down No. 21 Ramirez Ribes, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 for a 3-0 lead. Mack raced out to a 5-0 lead in the third set on the way to his 16th victory this season (16-1).
Carvalho dropped the first set, 6-4, at No. 2 singles to Faria, who is ranked 62nd nationally, but responded with a 6-4 victory in the second set. He jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the decisive set, only to see Faria respond to tie the set at 5-5. Carvalho answered for a 6-5 lead on his serve, but Faria answered forcing the tiebreaker. Faria won the tiebreaker for a 3-1 VSU lead.
The Blazers needed just one win at the final three spots in singles to clinch the match. Q. Groenendijk posted a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 5 over Felline for a 3-2 VSU lead. Wedel, ranked 71st nationally, won the opening set 6-3 at No. 4 over Van Der Merwe, but trailed 4-1 in the second set. He rallied with three-straight wins and then won at 4-5 and 5-6, forcing a tiebreaker where he won 7-4 to win the match for the Blazers.
Reigning GSC Player of the Week, Cordeiro, won 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (10-8) at No. 6 as VSU won the match 5-2.
VSU returns home to prepare for a weekend of two matches, beginning with a neutral site matchup with Christian Brothers on Saturday in Montgomery, Ala., followed by a trip to Pensacola, Fla., for a matchup with No. 30 Mississippi College on Sunday. Check back with vstateblazers.com for compete recaps and stats of the matches this weekend.
VSU women’s tennis battles tough with No. 36 Lee, falls 5-2
In a highly competitive match on Wednesday, the Valdosta State women’s tennis team gave No. 36 Lee a fight to the end as the Blazers fell 5-2. The Blazers dropped to 4-6 overall and 3-2 in Gulf South Conference play, while Lee improved to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in league play.
The Lady Flames opened the match with a pair of victories at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles to clinch the point. Blazer duo of junior Natalie Kohoutkova and freshman Evelyn Altmaier were leading 4-3 at No. 3 doubles when the point was clinched.
In singles, the Blazers tied the match at 1-1 as junior Kayla Greco won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles over Martin Ujdur, but Lee’s Micaela Maiz won 6-3, 7-5 over freshman Olivia Pezo at No. 2. Kohoutkova gave No. 39 Ashleigh Simes all she could handle at the top spot as Simes won the opening set 7-6 (7-5), while Kohoutkova roared back for a 7-5 victory in the second set, but Simes responded for a 6-2 victory the third set as Lee jumped out to a 3-1 lead.
Sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova lost at No. 4, 6-4, 6-4, as Lee clinched the victory, but Altmaier won at No. 6, 6-2, 6-4 for the final 5-2 margin. It was Altmaier’s second-straight win and third of the last four matches.
The Blazers return home to prepare for a weekend of three matches as they will turn around and head to Montgomery, Ala., for a Saturday match with Christian Brothers, followed by a pair of matches on Sunday in Pensacola, Fla., versus West Georgia and No. 15 Mississippi College. Check back with vstateblazers.com for complete recaps and stats of the matches.
