No. 3 Blazer men’s tennis blanks No. 30 Mississippi College to remain undefeated

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The No. 3 Valdosta State men's tennis team used a quick turnaround after winning yesterday 7-0 over Christian Brothers, blanking No. 30 Mississippi College Sunday morning. The Blazers improved to 12-0 overall and 7-0 in Gulf South Conference play. Mississippi College fell to 10-7 overall and 4-4 in league play.
Just like yesterday, the Blazers got off to a fast start, winning all three doubles matches and dropping just four game sin the process to earn the team point. No. 34-ranked duo of juniors Rodrigo Carvalho and Luca Mack dispatched No. 25-ranked tandem of Felipe Iser and Rafael Sabio, 6-1, while junior Edward Etty and senior Christian Felline won 6-2 at No. 2 and juniors Christian Wedel and Pedro Cordeiro won 6-1 at No. 3.
Five of the six matches in singles were won by the Blazers in straight-sets including a couple of bagels as Felline won 6-0, 6-0 over Iser at No. 4 nd Etty won 6-0, 6-0 over Brady McDaniel at No. 6 for a 3-0 lead. Cordeiro clinched the match with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Antoine Nivault at No. 5, while Carvalho won a pair of tiebreakers at No. 2 over No. 52 Sabio. After the match was decided, Mack won over Alvaro Saint Martin at the top spot as the two split the first two sets with Mack winning 6-2 and losing the second set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-3). He won the super tiebreaker 10-7.
The Blazers travel to Auburn Montgomery Wednesday for a 4 p.m. ET match and then will host rival West Florida on Apr. 8 at 10 a.m. at the VSU Tennis Complex.
