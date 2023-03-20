PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Valdosta State men's tennis team made quick work of Delta State Sunday afternoon with a 7-0 victory improving to 7-0 on the year and 3-0 in Gulf South Conference play.
The Blazers opened the match with a forfeit at No. 3 doubles, followed by a win at No. 2 doubles from senior Christian Felline and Lamar Bartley, 6-3, over Jordan Hays and Emiliano Elizarraraz. Blazer duo of juniors Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho upended No. 32-ranked duo of Franco Roldan and Jude Herault, 7-6 (7-2).
Heading to singles play, the Blazers also had a forfeit at No. 6 singles with graduate student Swann Flohr in that spot for a 2-0 lead. Carvalho downed Roldan in straight-sets, 6-1, 6-2, for a 3-0 lead and clinched the match as Bartley downed Herault at No. 3, 6-1, 6-2. Top-ranked Mack downed No. 58 Elizarraraz at the top spot, 6-0, 6-2 and junior Christian Wedel worked hard for a 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 victory over Hays. Wedel trailed 0-6 in the first set tiebreaker before rallying for the victory.
The Blazers return home to host top-ranked Saint Leo on Friday, Mar. 24 at 3 p.m., at the VSU Tennis Complex.
