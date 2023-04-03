Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.