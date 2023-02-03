MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A big second half propelled the No. 22 Valdosta State women’s basketball team to a 72-56 victory at Christian Brothers Thursday evening. VSU improved to 17-3 overall and 16-2 in Gulf South Conference play, while CBU fell to 10-11 overall and 7-10 in GSC play.
Continuing the theme of strong second halves, VSU used a 9-0 run to take its first lead since the first quarter at 40-39 with 2:45 left in the third capped on a triple from junior Emma Martin. After a bucket from Christian Brothers, sophomore Taylor Searcey scored inside for a 42-41 Lady Blazer lead through three frames.
The late spark in the third quarter was all VSU needed as it opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run and outscored the Lady Bucs 30-15 for the final frame behind another large run of 22-6 to end the game after CBU had cut the deficit to 50-47 with six minutes to play. VSU shot 8 of 11 from the field for the fourth quarter alone and went 1 of 2 from beyond the arc in the frame, while going 13 of 15 from the line for the quarter.
Four Lady Blazers were in double figures for the game led by 14 points from Searcey and 14 from sophomore Kate Tanner, who had a game-high 24 points against the Lady Bucs in the meeting in December in Valdosta. Searcey was 3 of 10 from the field with one free throw, but went 7 of 8 from the line with six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Tanner finished 7 of 9 from the field with two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal to earn Guardian Bank Lady Blazer Player of the Game honors. Martin finished with 11 points and three triples, while junior Aleisha Curry had 13 points off the bench with seven rebounds.
For the game, VSU shot 24 of 54 from the field for 44.4 percent, while it was 5 of 16 from beyond the arc and 19 of 21 from the line. CBU was led by 14 points from Yaya Coleman and Jeremia Montgomery added ten points. The Lady Bucs shot 33.9 percent on 20 of 59 from the field, while they were 3 of 20 from distance and 13 of 18 from the line.
The Lady Blazers opened the game on a 7-0 run, but CBU answered in kind with a 7-0 run of its own as the teams finished the opening quarter knotted at 13. In the second, CBU broke a 17-17 score with a 6-0 run for a 23-17 lead with 3:15 left in the half. After a bucket from VSU, Karlee Bates buried one from deep for a 26-19 lead as CBU held a 30-23 lead at the break.
VSU continues on the road in a key matchup on Saturday afternoon at No. 20 Union at 3 p.m. ET. Check back with vstateblazers.com for links to audio/video streaming, live stats, ticket information and more. The game also will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ in Valdosta and online at talk921.com with Spencer Van Horn having the call.
