No. 22 Blazers split doubleheader with West Florida to cap regular season

VALDOSTA – The No. 22 Valdosta State softball team split a doubleheader with West Florida on Saturday afternoon to end the 2023 regular season.
The Blazers took Game 1, 4-3, behind a walk-off courtesy of sophomore Abby Sulte before falling in the second game of the afternoon, 8-5, which was cut short due to inclement weather.
The Blazers ended the regular season 33-14 overall and 19-11 in Gulf South Conference play while the Argonauts ended their regular season 22-21 overall and 13-16 in conference play.
Prior to the first game, three seniors: Taylor Lewis, Samantha Richards and Taylor Macera were all honored for their contributions to the Valdosta State softball program as part of Senior Day.
Valdosta Mayor, Scott James Matheson, also recognized Macera for her hard-work and dedication to get where she is today as a key part of the Blazer softball organization. Matheson announced that April 29, 2023 would be known as Taylor Macera/Lady Blazers Softball Day for Macera’s persistence to overcome any challenge that comes her way as well as the program’s continued success.
Game 1: No. 22 Valdosta State 4, West Florida 3
West Florida struck first in the top of the first as an Argonaut reached base on a Blazer miscue. The Argos then hit a two-run home run to take the early lead, 2-0.
The Blazers bounced back in the bottom of the second, kicking off the inning with a pair of walks. A passed ball advanced the Blazers base runners to second and third before junior Kayla Tosone smacked a single to right field to score one, 2-1. With runners on the corners, Macera blasted a base hit up the middle to tie the game up at 2-2. Tosone stole third before Sulte tacked on a base hit of her own to score another run for VSU. The Blazers led at the end of the second, 3-2.
In the top of the sixth, The Argonauts fought right back with a solo home run to knot the game up at 3-3. However, the Blazers struck back in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases in the blink of an eye. With two outs, Sulte stepped up to the dish and smoked a ground ball past the Argonaut third baseman to score one and walk off the Argos, 4-3.
In the circle for the Blazers, Richards recorded her 29th complete game and 24th win of the season (24-8). Through the course of seven innings, she fanned two, walked one and allowed three runs on six hits. At the plate for VSU, Sulte recorded two hits for two RBI, tallying the walk-off hit to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.
Game 2: West Florida 8, #22 Valdosta State 5 (5 Innings)
The Blazers kicked off scoring in the bottom of the first as Sulte knocked a base hit to right and senior Taylor Lewis took a walk to put two Blazers on base early. Like clockwork, junior Katie Proctor blasted a three-run homer to left center, putting VSU on the board, 3-0.
In the bottom of the second, Valdosta State added another run as freshman Saylor McNearney cracked a lead-off double to begin the inning. A sacrifice bunt and a ground out allowed McNearney to make it home before the end of the inning as the VSU tacked on another run, 4-0.
West Florida immediately struck back in the top of the third behind three hits and four Blazer miscues, cutting the Valdosta State lead to one, 4-3. The Argonauts then took the lead in the top of the fourth, tallying five runs on five hits including two singles, a pair of doubles and a home run to go up 8-4.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Blazers fought to get back in the matchup. In possibly her final at-bat at Steel’s Diamond, Macera crushed a solo home run to center field to cut into the UWF lead, 8-5. By the end of the fifth, the remainder of the game was called off due to inclement weather as West Florida took the series and the five-inning contest, 8-5.
Three different pitchers took the circle for the Blazers, but sophomore Madison Lumpp was credited with the loss (7-3). The three Blazer pitchers combined for one strikeout, no walks and eight runs on four hits. At the dish for the Blazers, Proctor tallied one hit for one run and three RBI on her three-run homer to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.
The Blazers will now prepare to head to the Gulf South Conference Tournament in Oxford, Ala., beginning on Wednesday, May 3. The Blazers currently sit at fifth in the conference rankings ahead of the tournament.
For more information regarding the upcoming GSC Conference Tournament and all things Valdosta State softball, visit vstateblazers.com.
