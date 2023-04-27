VALDOSTA – The No. 22 Valdosta State softball team is set to host Gulf South Conference foe, West Florida in the final regular season series of the 2023 season. Action begins with a single game on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. and concludes with a doubleheader series finale on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Prior to the first game on Saturday, three Blazer seniors will be honored as part of a special senior day celebration, taking place twenty minutes before the first pitch.
Fans can access links to video streaming, live stats, rosters and more at vstateblazers.com on the softball schedule page.
Last weekend, The Blazers fell to Auburn Montgomery on the road. The Blazers dropped game one in a narrow 2-1 loss before falling in game two, 9-1. VSU then concluded the series on Sunday with a 5-1 loss.
Valdosta State currently holds a 32-12 record and are 18-9 in GSC play. Collectively, the Blazers have hit 101 home runs this season for first nationally, averaging 2.30 home runs per game. Also, the Blazers’ 101 homers rank the best in all of the NCAA (Division I, II, III).
Individually, the Blazers are led at the dish by sophomore Abby Sulte, batting .358 for 36 runs on 44 hits with two doubles, 19 home runs and 52 RBI. Her 19 home runs are good for first in the Gulf South Conference and is second in the nation while she is also second in the nation in home runs per game, tallying 0.43 per game. Sulte is also third in the GSC in RBI with 52 for 23rd in national rankings. Junior Taylor Macera is also making a impact for the Blazers this season, batting .351 on 47 hits for 33 runs with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 37 RBI. Macera, junior Morgan Hill and senior Taylor Lewis are all currently tied for fifth in the GSC in home runs with 13 apiece.
Senior Samantha Richards continues to be a standout in the circle for Valdosta State in 2023. Richards has accumulated a 2.18 ERA in 28 starts with 38 total appearances this year. Her 28 starts are good for a conference best and third in the nation while her 38 appearances lead the conference and rank fourth best in the nation. In 199.1 Innings pitched, she has tallied 220 strikeouts, 39 walks and allowed 162 hits for 70 runs. She is ranked sixth in the nation in strikeouts while leading the Gulf South Conference in the category. She is also the leader in the GSC in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.56). She has earned a 23-7 record with a nation-leading 27 complete games, seven shutouts and three saves with opposing batters averaging .220 against her. Her 23 victories rank first in the GSC and fifth in the nation while her shutouts and saves rank first in the conference.
West Florida enters the week 20-20 overall with a 11-15 conference record. The Argos are led by Ashliegh McLean, who is 154-72 in her five seasons as UWF’s head coach. The Blazers have won 46 of the last 70 matchups with the Blazers and are currently 8-26 on the road this season.
Individually, the Argonauts are led by Hannah Harper, who is batting .423 with 33 runs on 55 hits, seven doubles, two triples, one home run and 17 RBI. Meanwhile, Erin Moon is batting .393 with 23 runs on 48 hits including 17 doubles, two home runs and 25 RBI. Montana Young is the leading pitcher for UWF, holding a 3.58 ERA with 12 wins in 20 starts. Young has 13 complete games with five shutouts while she has tallied 106 strikeouts, 43 walks and 69 runs on 122 hits in 123.1 innings pitched.
Following the series with West Florida this weekend, the Blazers will turn their attention to the GSC Championship Tournament which kicks off on Wednesday, May 3 as game times have not yet been announced. Stay tuned to vstateblazers.com for updates regarding everything Valdosta State softball including the upcoming GSC Tournament.
