No. 20 Blazers clinch fifth straight GSC regular season title; host Delta State for "Super Tuesday"

VALDOSTA –– After its pair of wins this weekend versus West Florida, the No. 20 Valdosta State men's basketball team earned the GSC East Division Title and the No. 1-seed in the upcoming Gulf South Conference Basketball Championship. This title marks the fifth year in a row where VSU captured the GSC regular season title as it won it outright in 2019-20, 2017-18, and 2016-17, along with a shared title in the 2018-19 season.
VSU (14-4, 14-4 GSC) will host No. 4-seed from the West Division Delta State (4-9, 4-9 GSC) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at The Complex in the quarterfinal round otherwise known as "Super Tuesday." If the Blazers were to win Tuesday, they would host the winner of the No. 2W-seed Union/No. 3E-seed West Georgia matchup on Friday, Mar. 5 at either 8 p.m. in a doubleheader with the women if both VSU basketball teams advance following Tuesday's games or at 7 p.m. in a single game. The GSC Championship game is set for Sunday, Mar. 7 at a neutral site location and time which is to be determined.
FloHoops will stream all GSC postseason games as a part of its contract with the GSC. A subscription is required. Per game or monthly rates are available and can be canceled at any time. Audio for the Blazer game can be found on either 92.1 WDDQ FM or 94.3 WJEM FM locally and online at talk921.com or foxsportsvaldosta.com with Mike Chason having the call. Fans can find links to FloHoops live streaming, live audio, or live stats by going to vstateblazers.com on the men's basketball schedule page. For more information on FloHoops and on how to sign up for it, please click on the links to the right of this story and for the GSC Men's Basketball Championship page.
FloSports is the exclusive home for all GSC Championships. With a monthly or annual subscription to FloSports, Gulf South fans will have the ability to access live and on-demand coverage of exclusive content and games.
VSU and Alabama Huntsville both earned the No. 1 seeds in each division this season. Alabama Huntsville was 12-2 overall and 12-1 in league play and will face No. 4E Montevallo Tuesday. The fourth game in Tuesday's quarterfinal action pits No. 3W West Alabama at No. 2E Lee. Check back with the GSC Men's Basketball Championship page for results and much more throughout the tournament.
Tickets for "Super Tuesday" GSC quarterfinals and potential semifinal round games are $10 for reserved seats (all ages), $7 for adult general admission and $3 for youth (ages 5-College w/ID) and senior (65+).
All current season ticket holders will have until Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., to purchase their current seats for "Super Tuesday". Any reserved seat tickets not purchased by Monday, Mar. 1 at 1 p.m., will be released to the general public. If the Blazers advance to the semifinals on Friday, Mar. 5, ticket holders will have until Thursday, Mar. 4 at 1 p.m., to purchase their current seats for the semifinals on Friday, Mar. 5. Any reserved seat tickets not purchased by Thursday, Mar. 4 at 1 p.m., will be released for purchase to the general public.
Season ticket holders MUST purchase their seats by either phone (229) 333-SEAT (7328) or in person at the Blazer Athletic Ticket Office (Face Masks are required). The ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited seating capacity for "Super Tuesday" and face coverings will be required at all times for all guests over the age of two (2) at The Complex.
VSU closed out its regular season with a pair of wins against West Florida Feb. 26-27 on the road by scores of 84-76 and 76-69. Imoras Agee led the Blazers with 42 points and 16 rebounds, recording his third double-double of the season during Saturday's matchup. Senior Burke Putnam matched Agee's play on Saturday with his first career double-double, dropping 17 points with a game high 11 rebounds, also a personal best.
The Blazers learned last Wednesday evening they are one of eight teams from the South Region under consideration for the NCAA postseason in the second weekly announcement by the NCAA. Next Wednesday, the teams who are under consideration will be ranked in order if the NCAA postseason field were announced then.
The NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Selection Show is scheduled for Sunday, Mar. 7 at 10:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on NCAA.com. The NCAA South Region Championship will be held at The Complex, Mar. 13-16. Alabama Huntsville, Lee, Union, Valdosta State, and West Georgia were named out of the Gulf South Conference while Flagler, Georgia College and Georgia Southwestern out of the Peach Belt Conference were the other three teams listed among teams under consideration for the regional.
Delta State, coached by second year head coach Mike Nienaber, has lost four of its last five games with a recent weekend sweep from West Alabama Feb. 26-27. The Statesman are led by Maalik Cartwright who averages 18.5 points per game in all 13 games played where he also leads the team with 7.0 rebounds per game. Delta State is .512 from the field while going .368 from deep to average 72.3 ppg, where the team gets outscored by an average of 2.9 points. The Statesman struggle on the glass, giving up 1.7 more rebounds per game than it brings down, averaging 29.2 while giving up 30.8. Delta State sits in the middle of the GSC in points per game, right behind Shorter with its 72.4. The Statesman lead the GSC in field goal percentage with its .512 percentage but find itself in the bottom two in field goal defense, allowing its opponents to shoot at a .491 clip.
The Blazers are currently on a two-game win streak versus the Statesman with its last two meetings coming from the 2019-20 season, defeating the team Jan. 11, 2020, 103-80, and winning a close one Feb. 15, 2020, by a final score of 72-67. In its last 20 games, the Blazers hold an 11-9 record while putting up an average of 73.0 points per game. The Blazers perform well against Delta State inside The Complex as it has only dropped two games during the 20-game span. The last time these two teams met in the conference tournament was during the 2018-19 season as Delta State was able to knock off the top-seeded Blazers in the closing seconds of the semifinal game 70-69. The Blazers will look to break its two-game losing streak against Delta State in the conference tournament where the Statesman edged the Blazers 63-59 in the 2017-18 conference semifinal.
Imoras Agee, the Blazers leading scorer, ranks fourth on the GSC leaderboard in total points scored with 283 and third in average points per game with 17.7 and in field goals made with 105. Cam Hamilton sits at eighth with 264 total points while Putnam rounds out the top ten with 260 points.
