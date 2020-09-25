No. 2 Vikings, Trojans enter tonight with momentum

VALDOSTA –– Something’s got to give.
The No. 2-ranked Lowndes Vikings (3-0) host the Lee County Trojans (2-0) in Concrete Palace on Friday.
Both teams have momentum building up and they have not accrued any losses, combining for a 5-0 record.
The Vikings picked up a 37-17 victory against Oakleaf from Orange Park, Fla., last week where they forced three turnovers.
The Trojans are undefeated, having made easy work of Maynard H. Jackson and Crawford County High School. They have posted 110 points in two games while allowing zero from opponents thus far.
Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose is well aware of the talent and coaching of Lee County.
“You got two great teams out of South Georgia –– that says a lot. It is a big ballgame because of the magnitude of who it is," DuBose said. "Coach Fabrizio is an outstanding coach with some great assistants that he has been with for a while. We have good players and coaches too. They are going to want to come into our house and win and we must protect it. It is going to be the team that makes the least amount of mistakes, win the turnover battle, and battle up front."
With Lee County’s defense not allowing a score through two games, DuBose feels that sticking to plan will help them get a gain on them.
“I don’t know if you can take advantage of anything they do," DuBose said. "They are sound defensively and put pressure on you. We just must stay on track and do as coached. We just have to get better as an offensive unit and we have to find guys to get the ball in the hands of to make plays,” he said.
Against Oakleaf, the Vikings were flagged eight times and lost 70 yards.
DuBose wants to combat that this week.
“We can’t be behind the sticks," DuBose said. "We did that way too much last week with penalties. We talked about progressing a lot this week.”
DuBose is asking for his defense to come through big once again this week.
“The key to winning in high school football is dominating the front, putting pressure on the quarterback and controlling the gaps," DuBose said. "We’ve been fortunate and our defensive line will be asked to play a lot again this week."
Health is wealth for DuBose and his Vikings as they will be getting players back that have been nursing injuries, most notably Miami committed linebacker Thomas Davis.
“We’re proud to have both of our starting linebackers back this week for the first time," DuBose said. "On the offensive line, we’re getting some guys healthy that missed a week of two so hopefully we can get some continuity and move the football.”
Tonight's game kicks off at 8 p.m. from Martin Stadium.
