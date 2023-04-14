INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The No. 2-ranked Valdosta State men's tennis team learned Wednesday afternoon that it leads the second NCAA South Region Rankings, released by the NCAA.
The Blazers are atop the rankings, following last week's alphabetical listing, followed by Saint Leo, Barry, West Florida and Rollins rounds out the top five. Lynn is sixth, followed by Auburn Montgomery, West Alabama, Lee and Embry-Riddle sits tenth.
There will be one more public region ranking, scheduled for Apr. 19, followed by the NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Selection Show, Apr. 24 at 8 p.m., streamed live on NCAA.com.
If the NCAA Tournament began today, VSU most likely would be one of two teams to host a four-team regional with seeds 4/5/8 coming to Titletown, while seeds 3/6/7 would head to Saint Leo. The dates of the NCAA South Regional would be Apr. 28-29.
The two winners of each of the regional sites then would advance to the NCAA Division II Men's Tennis National Championship, scheduled for the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., May 11-16.
VSU, who is 14-0 overall and 9-0 in Gulf South Conference play, won the outright Gulf South Conference men's tennis regular season title with a 6-1 win over No. 4 West Florida on Monday. The Blazers now head to the GSC Championships, Apr. 20-22 in Montgomery, Ala., at the Lagoon Park & O'Connor Tennis Center.
