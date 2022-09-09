The No. 2/3-ranked and defending national-runner up Valdosta State football team continues at home this week as it hosts Virginia Union in a return trip from last season. The game is set for a 5 p.m. kick at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Titletown. Both teams enter the season 1-0 after VSU defeated Keiser University 36-21 last week and Virginia Union blasted Virginia Lynchburg 77-0. Both teams played a week ago Thursday and have had a couple of extra days to prepare for this matchup.
CALLING THE GAME
TALK 92.1 FM will broadcast the Blazer games all season long with Spencer Van Horn and Wade Beale having the call. Fans also can access the broadcast at www.talk921.com. In addition, Dave Garner and Taylor Biddle will have the call of all home games this season on the webstream, which can be accessed at vstateblazers.com on the football schedule page.
HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS
Season tickets and single-game tickets currently are available for purchase online at vstateblazers.com or by calling the Athletic Department Ticket Office at 229-333-SEAT (7328). The Athletic Department Ticket Office is Open Monday-Friday and tickets can be purchased until 2:45 p.m., the day prior to each home game (i.e. Friday at 2:45 p.m. for Saturday home game). The Athletic Department Ticket Office is located in The P.E. Complex on Sustella Avenue until 3 p.m. the day before a game.
FLOSPORTS
The Gulf South Conference enters its second year of a four-year agreement with FloSports to broadcast all GSC football games this fall. ALL VSU football home regular season and road conference livestream broadcasts will be available exclusively through FloSports. Fans can purchase a monthly membership for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $150 ($12.50/month). The yearly membership is a saving of nearly $90. Subscribe to FloSports at www.flosports.tv/gulfsouth. The membership will include:
- Access to livestream broadcasts of ALL GSC football playing institutions
- Access to FloSports' weekly GSC Football studio show (in front of the pay wall)
- Access to FloSports produced features on GSC student-athletes
- Access to GSC championship tournament game broadcasts
- Access to other FloSports broadcasts
GASKIN, LAMPLEY AND THIELE EARN GSC WEEKLY HONORS
Following the 36-21 victory on Thursday, Valdosta State had three players earn Gulf South Conference Players of the Week in senior linebacker Jameon Gaskin (Defensive POW), redshirt freshman linebacker Akil Lampley (Freshman POW) and sophomore kicker Estin Thiele (Special Teams POW). Gaskin finished with nine total tackles, assisted on a tackle for loss and had one interception return for 37 yards. Lampley led the team with ten total tackles and five solo stops, while also assisting on a tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. Thiele went a school and Gulf South Conference record-tying 5 for 5 in field goals with a long of 45 and went 3 for 3 in extra-points.
THIELE NAMED D2FOOTBALL.COM SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Adding to his outstanding week, Estin Thiele was named D2Football.com National Special Teams Player of the Week as he connected on five field goals in five attempts, tying the school record with Will Rhody for field goals made in a game (2004 vs. Central Arkansas) and tied the GSC record. Thiele also went 3 for 3 in extra-points for 18 points for the game and his five field goals proved to be the margin in the 36-21 victory over Keiser.
BLAZERS REMAIN IN TOP FIVE IN BOTH POLLS
VSU remained No. 2 in the D2Football.com Top 25, while it remained No. 3 in the AFCA Top 25. This week, West Florida is seventh in AFCA, while West Georgia is tenth and Virginia Union and West Alabama are among others receiving votes. In the D2Football.com Poll, West Florida is sixth, while West Georgia is tenth among VSU opponents this season.
THOMPKINS 100
Blazer senior running back Jamar Thompkins tallied his 12th game eclipsing 100 yards on the ground with 19 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown. He also had two catches out of the backfield for 22 yards in the game. Thompkins is third all-time in career rushing yards with 3,393 on 425 carries and his 30 rushing touchdowns puts him fifth all-time in school history. Thompkins has 32 touchdowns for his career for 192 points as he is just outside the top ten all-time in school history in scoring. He needs just six points to put him in a tie for tenth all-time.
GETTING THE PICK
The Blazers had three picks in the victory over Keiser last Thursday marking the first time since Sept. 21, 2019, in a 44-27 victory over West Alabama, VSU tallied three INTs in a game. In Thursday's contest, Gaskin recorded his second career INT and returned it 37 yards late in the game, while sophomore Sean Colman and junior Ravarius Rivers each had an interception. It was Rivers' third INT for his career and Colman's first. Since 2018, VSU has had four games of three interceptions as a team. Through just one week of the season, VSU is second nationally with three interceptions behind Wheeling Jesuit (W.Va.) with four. VSU had nine interceptions in 14 games last season.
SECOND HALF RALLY VS. KEISER
After trailing 7-6 at halftime, VSU outscored Keiser 30-14 in the second half as it marked just the second time VSU trailed at halftime of a regular season game at home since a 17-7 loss to West Alabama on Nov. 4, 2017. The win Thursday also marked the first time VSU had trailed at halftime in a home game and won was versus Albany State on Sept. 3, 2016, 16-7. The six points on Thursday at halftime marked the fewest for the Blazers since going scoreless in a thrilling 20-15 victory at North Greenville on Oct. 26, 2019. The Thursday game marked the first time since 2015 VSU has played a game on a Thursday. VSU now is 13-8 all-time on Thursday and 14-9 all-time on games played other than Saturday.
GUARDIAN BANK PLAYERS OF THE GAME
In the opener, redshirt freshman Akil Lampley, graduate wide receiver Davie Henderson and sophomore kicker Estin Thiele were named Guardian Bank Blazer Players of the Game. Lampley finished with a team-high ten total tackles and assisted on a tackle for loss, while Henderson had a touchdown reception and Thiele tied the GSC and school-record for field goals in a game, going 5 for 5. He was 3 for 3 in extra-points also and had two kickoffs.
NINE NEW STARTERS ON DEFENSE
Against Keiser, VSU began the game with nine new starters on defense, alongside senior linebacker Jameon Gaskin and senior defensive lineman Javiontae Martin.
CHANGES UPFRONT
In addition to the new starters defensively, the offensive line had a couple of new faces last week as freshman transfer William Racely made his first career start as a Blazer, along with junior transfer Juan De La Torre and junior Ashton Jones-Obikpo, who saw action in 12 games last season.
ABOUT VIRGINIA UNION
The Panthers enter with a 1-0 record after a 77-0 demolishing of University of Virginia-Lynchburg of National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). VUU dominated the game from start to finish, holding a 489-203 lead in total offense. VUU scored 11 touchdowns in the game. The Panthers are led by Jada Byers and Armonii Burden who both were All-CIAA preseason picks. Burden rushed for 910 yards last season averaging 5.4 yards per carry and led the league in rushing touchdowns with 12. He was named CIAA Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021. Byers began his sophomore campaign with 15 carries for 98 yards and a score on the ground, while he caught four passes for 45 yards and a score. Burden recorded 30 tackles a season ago and six sacks, while he finished with six tackles 1.5 tackles for loss (12) and 1.5 sacks (12) against UVL Thursday. Graduate quarterback Jahkari Grant passed for 301 yards and four scores as he went 15 of 20 passing. He also had five rushes for 27 yards. Christian Reid also was under center, going 1 for 3 for five yards. Curtis Allen had eight catches for 17 yards and two scores on the ground for the Panthers. John Jiles had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers were picked third in the CIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, behind Bowie State (favorite) and Fayetteville State. VUU finished the 2021 season 6-4 and went 5-2 in CIAA play. VUU is receiving votes in the latest AFCA Top 25.
LAST TIME OUT VERSUS VIRGINIA UNION
The Blazers scored the first 37 points in the game through three quarters and settled for a 51-7 victory last season in Richmond, Va. VSU tallied 559 yards of offense, 14 points off turnovers and tow rushers over 100 yards in the game, along with five rushing touchdowns. VSU tallied 307 yards on the ground and 252 yards passing as Seth McGill tallied 129 yards on the ground and was one of four rushing scores. Quarterback Ivory Durham was 16 of 31 passing for 175 yards and two scores, while he rushed four times for 112 yards and two rushing touchdowns. VSU forced three turnovers in the game. The Blazers held VUU to 274 total yards and just 97 yards passing. VUU's Byers was the bright spot for the Panthers, with 21 carries for 107 yards and a score. He also had two catches for 11 yards.
INSIDE THE SERIES WITH VIRGINIA UNION
VSU leads the all-time series with VUU 1-0 after the 51-7 victory last season. The Blazers have become quite familiar with CIAA teams over the last couple of years as VSU defeated Bowie State in the postseason in both 2018 and 2021 and Winston-Salem State in 2012 for the Blazers' third national title. VSU is 6-0 all-time against current CIAA institutions, 2-0 vs. Bowie State, 3-0 vs. Winston-Salem State and 1-0 vs. Virginia Union.
VSU FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Following the 36-21 victory over Keiser, VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson named senior running back Jamar Thompkins (Offense), defensive lineman Torren Calhoun (Defense) and sophomore kicker Estin Thiele (Special Teams) Blazer Players of the Game. In addition, Jackson announced Tanjuatco Gelin as Offensive and Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Week and Aree Booker as Scout Defensive Player of the Week.
BLAZERS PICKED TO WIN GSC; SIX NAMED TO ALL-GSC PRESEASON TEAM
The Blazers were picked to win the GSC in 2022 and had six players named to the All-GSC Preseason Team as senior quarterback Ivory Durham, senior running backs Seth McGill and Jamar Thompkins and graduate offensive lineman Jeremiah Campbell were selected on offense. On defense, senior linebacker Jameon Gaskin was named to the team, while sophomore Estin Thiele was named as a kicker.
BLAZERS PICKED SECOND IN LINDY'S PRESEASON TOP 25; DURHAM NAMED PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA
The Blazers were picked second in Lindy's Sports 2022 Division II Preseason Top 25, while senior quarterback Ivory Durham was named to the magazine's Preseason All-America team. GSC foe West Florida was tenth in the poll. Shorter tight end Kyle Morlock and West Georgia kicker Omar Cervantes also were named to the preseason second team by the magazine.
40TH YEAR
The 2022 season marks the 40th playing season of Blazer football. The program is 317-129-4 all-time (.709) and has just four losing seasons in the history of the program. VSU has 32 winning seasons and has won double-digit games 12 times, including a school-record 14 victories in 2002 and 2018. The Blazers have won four national championships and appeared in six national title games - all since 2002. The Blazers are 29-14 all-time in the NCAA postseason in 18 appearances as the four national titles are tied with Grand Valley State for third-most in NCAA Division II history and tie for second among active Division II programs (Northwest Missouri State, 6). The 29 NCAA postseason victories are good for fifth-most all-time in D2 and third-most among active D2 members (Northwest Missouri State, 52 / Grand Valley State, 36).
TEAM CAPTAINS ANNOUNCED FOR 2022 SEASON
For the 2022 season, the team captains for the Blazers are senior quarterback Ivory Durham, senior running back Seth McGill, graduate offensive lineman Jeremiah Campbell, senior linebacker Jameon Gaskin and graduate defensive lineman Javiontae Martin. The captains have a combined record of 36-3 with a national championship in 2018, three Gulf South Conference titles and a national runner-up finish in 2021.
2022 BLAZER LEADERSHIP COUNCIL
First year head coach Tremaine Jackson announced in August the 2022 Blazer Leadership Council, including team captains Campbell, Durham, Gaskin Martin and McGill, along with graduate defensive lineman Michael Gayden, sophomore long snapper Brett Buckridge, senior linebacker Jackson Bull and sophomore linebacker Phillip Starks.
11 FOR 22
For the first time since 1999, the Blazers are scheduled to play 11 games during the regular season. This marks just the 13th time in the 40-year playing history of the program playing 11 regular season games.
HEAD COACH TREMAINE JACKSON
Valdosta State Director of Athletics announced at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at a press conference Tremaine Jackson as the 11th head coach in Blazer football history. "I am honored and humbled to be named the Head Football Coach at Valdosta State University," Jackson said. "I'd like to thank Athletic Director Mr. Reinhard and President Carvajal for the opportunity to lead the Blazer football program. It is my intent to continue and enhance the storied tradition of Blazer football for many years to come. I cannot wait to get to Titletown USA to meet the local community and begin our work on the 2022 season! There are three main things that attracted me to Valdosta State, (1) the history, tradition and brand of VSU football, (2) the chance to compete on the national stage every year, (3) the chance to be coached by a seasoned Athletic Director like Mr. Reinhard." During Jackson's tenure at Colorado Mesa, he went 10-3 in his two seasons, including 8-2 this season and posted a thrilling 26-21 victory over then-No. 3-ranked Colorado School of Mines on Oct. 23, 2021, for Homecoming. It was the Mavericks' first victory over a top five opponent since they became an NCAA Division II school in 1994. Jackson's squad went 2-1 in the spring of 2021 during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The 2021 fall edition of the Mavericks finished 13th nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 15.6 points per game, while the team was 34th nationally in scoring offense at 33.7 points per game. CMU finished in the top 20 nationally in both total defense (10th – 258.2 ypg) and total offense (16th – 452.0 ypg). Jackson coached two Academic All-America players this season and one AFCA Second Team All-America honoree, along with 21 All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) performers, including RMAC Offensive Freshman of the Year in Karst Hunter.
MCGILL CLOSING IN
Senior running back Seth McGill is eighth all-time in school history in rushing yards with 2,695 and is second all-time in rushing touchdowns with 38 as he is just 11 rushing scores behind O'Neal (49). McGill is sixth all-time in scoring with 246 points. He has 41 total touchdowns with 38 running scores and three receiving touchdowns.
DURHAM UNDER CENTER
Following an outstanding 2021 campaign, senior quarterback Ivory Durham is tenth all-time in school history in rushing touchdowns with 22, while he is ninth in passing yards (4,304), tenth in completions (300) and sixth in total offense with 6,107 yards. He has scored 138 points for his career and is 13-2 as a starting quarterback. Durham is 300 of 515 passing (58.3%) with 13 interceptions and 43 touchdown passes. He has 215 rushes for 1,803 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, while racking up 1,952 all-purpose yards. He also has one touchdown reception and 122 yards receiving on 16 receptions.
MORE PRESEASON HONORS
The Blazers had more preseason honors with the D2Football.com Elite 100 as senior quarterback Ivory Durham and senior running back Jamar Thompkins were named to the second team, while graduate offensive lineman Jeremiah Campbell, senior linebacker Jameon Gaskin and senior running back Seth McGill were named to the Squad Team. In addition, the College Gridiron Showcase announced its Players to Watch this season among small colleges, including Campbell, Durham, McGill and Thompkins.
THIRD STRAIGHT GSC TITLE IN 2021
VSU and West Florida shared the Gulf South Conference title last season, marking the third-straight year VSU has either won outright or shared the league title. The Blazers won the outright title in 2018 and 2019. The Blazers have won or shared nine titles in program history to tie for second-most all-time in GSC history (Jacksonville State) and the nine titles are the most of any current GSC school. Former member, North Alabama, had 13 league titles.
FOURTH COACH TO REACH NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Last season, VSU became the first program in NCAA Division II to have four different coaches reach the national championship game in program history. Chris Hatcher went 1-1 in 2002 and 2004, while David Dean was 2-0 with wins in 2007 and 2012 and Kerwin Bell won in 2018 over Ferris State and Gary Goff lost against Ferris State in 2021. Only VSU and former D2 member North Dakota State are the only programs with three different coaches winning national titles at the Division II level.
VALDOSTA STATE COACHING TREE RUNS DEEP
Since football began in 1982 at Valdosta State, there has been an outstanding lineage of coaches who have come through Titletown. Beginning in 1992, Hal Mumme took over the Blazer program and was off and running in 1994 with the program's first playoff berths in both 1994 and 1996. Under Mumme, who is considered the founder of the air raid offense, has a fantastic coaching tree. Both he and Mike Leach conceived the Air Raid Offense at Iowa Wesleyan College and perfected it in Titletown. Among the coaches under Mumme who came to Titletown are; current Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, current Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, Guy Morriss (Kentucky, Baylor, Texas A&M-Commerce), current Samford head coach Chris Hatcher (also Blazer head coach), along with current Samford offensive line coach Shawn Bostick. Former Blazer head coach Gary Goff played wide receiver for Mumme at VSU, and now is the head coach at McNeese State, while Leach was his offensive coordinator and Holgorsen was the quarterback coach of Hatcher. Hatcher then took over as head coach at VSU in 2000. On is inaugural coaching staff were Bostick, current University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, along with current Georgia analyst Will Muschamp, who also served as head coach at Florida and South Carolina. In addition, former Blazer head coach and two-time Blazer national champion David Dean served on Hatcher's staff. Dean now is the head coach at West Georgia and is the only Blazer head football coach to win two national titles in 2007 and 2012. On January 10, 2020, Leach became the third former Blazer assistant football coach to be named the current head coach at a Southeastern Conference school. (Leach, Mississippi State), Smart (Georgia) and Muschamp (South Carolina). Former Blazer head coach Kerwin Bell, who won the national title in 2018, now is the head coach at Western Carolina. Along with the coaches listed above, some other notable coaches who have come through Valdosta include; Seth Wallace (Iowa), Doug Belk (Houston), Joe Cauthen (Buffalo), Danny Verpaele (Kennesaw State), Kerry Webb (Western Carolina) and Jeremy Darveau (Western Carolina), to name a few.
1,000 X 3
Valdosta State has three players returning this season who eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing last season. Senior running backs Seth McGill and Jamar Thompkins each had over 1,000 yards on the ground, while senior quarterback Ivory Durham rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2021. McGill finished with a team-best 1,235 yards, while Durham rushed for 1,012 yards and Thompkins for 1,001 yards. VSU was the only Division II team with three 1,000-yard rushers in 2021 and the only school in each of the NCAA Football Divisions.
LEADING THE NATION
The Blazers led the nation in sacks allowed at a 0.29 clip and have surrendered just four sacks all season for a total of 33 yards in 2021. VSU finished in the top ten nationally in 3rd down conversion (8th, 0.491), defensive touchdowns (7th, 4), first down offense (3rd, 338), red zone offense (3rd, 0.932), rushing offense (6th, 255.8), scoring offense (5th, 41.4), tackles for loss allowed (9th, 3.43) and total offense (2nd, 508.7).
FOR STREAKS
Despite the loss at UWF on Nov. 13, 2021, the Blazers have had quite a winning streak over the last four playing seasons. Since the final five games of 2017, VSU has gone 41-3 overall and won a GSC-record 25-straight games from the final game of 2017, through the 2019 regular season. VSU won 23-straight GSC regular season games from the final game of 2017 to Nov. 13, 2021.
FRIENDLY CONFINES
Titletown is Valdosta for a reason as the Blazers have gone 109-24 at home since 2000 and have gone 23-1 overall at home since 2018. During the regular season, VSU has won 17-straight regular season home games dating back to the 2018 season.
COACH TREMAINE JACKSON SHOW(S)
The Coach Tremaine Jackson Show will be available each Sunday at vstateblazers.com on the football page throughout the season as it will include interviews from Jackson, select players and highlights from the previous game. Spencer Van Horn and Dave Garner host the show throughout the season and Jamie Abbott of Crashandannie Productions directs and produces the show. Also returning this season is the Monday evening radio show at Salty Snapper from 7-8 p.m. Coach Jackson will break down the previous game with Matt Malone - Assistant Athletic Director for Development hosting. Jackson and Malone will recap the previous week and preview the next game. The Tremaine Jackson Show will begin Monday, August 29 and will be broadcast on 105.9 FM WVGA in Valdosta and www.valdostatoday.com.
NO SHUTOUTS
The Blazers lead all of NCAA Division II with 353 consecutive games without being shutout dating back to a 12-0 loss to Central Florida on Sept. 14, 1991. VSU only has been shut out five times in program history. Grand Valley is just behind the Blazers at over 340 games without a shutout.
A HISTORY OF SUCCESS
The Blazers have had an outstanding 39+ years of football since the program began in 1982. The Blazers have the second-highest winning percentage all-time in NCAA Division II with a 317-129-4 record (.709) behind Grand Valley State (417-143-3) with a .741 clip. VSU went 88-27 from 2010-2019 for a .765 average which is good for eighth in NCAA Division II for the decade.
A VICTORY OVER VIRGINIA UNION WOULD . . .
- Give VSU a 2-0 record for the fourth-straight season
- Give VSU a 2-0 record all-time against Virginia Union and a 7-0 mark against current members of the CIAA
- Give VSU a 4-1 record all-time on Sept. 10, as the last time played on this date was in 2005 with a 52-20 home victory over Ouachita Baptist as this will be the fourth meeting at home on this date (2-1)
- Be the 11th-straight home victory and 176th in program history (175-53-1)
- Be the 318th victory in program history (317-129-4)
- Mark head coach Tremaine Jackson's third-straight year of starting 2-0 of his coaching career
- Be the 104th victory for VSU in September (103-37-1) and the 70th home non-conference victory (69-15) all-time
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.