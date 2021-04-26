MEMPHIS, Tenn. –– The No. 2 Valdosta State softball team belted seven home runs in a 15-2 rout of Christian Brothers to sweep the three-game series. VSU improved to 32-3 on the year and 25-2 in Gulf South Conference play, while it ran its winning streak to 21 games.
The nation’s leading home run hitter, junior Nicole Pennington, belted a career-high three home runs in the game, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored and six RBI. Senior Logan Hill, freshman Morgan Hill, freshman Aniston Gano and senior Kiley Robb each had home runs in the game.
Pennington now has 21 home runs for the season for a tie for seventh all-time in GSC history in a season. Her three dingers tied the GSC record for home runs in a game by one player, set 13 times and most recently by Robb on Apr. 11 versus West Alabama.
The seven round-trippers tied the GSC record for home runs in a game, most recently done by North Alabama versus Christian Brothers in 2016. VSU hit six home runs in a game twice this season for the previous school record. VSU leads the nation with 87 home runs and 11 shy of the school-record for home runs in a season set in 2009 with 98, which also tied the GSC record for home runs in a season.
The Blazers got things started in the first inning as M. Hill reached on an error to begin the game and Pennington hit a two run shot, followed by L. Hill for a solo for back-to-back jacks and a 3-0 lead. The Buccaneers answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run from Kendall Westbrooks. It was the first home run VSU sophomore hurler Samantha Richards had allowed since allowing two against Delta State on Apr. 3, for a span of seven games.
From there, it was all Blazers as M. Hill blasted her 14th home run of the season – a solo shot in the second for a 4-2 lead and then VSU plated nine runs in the third, matching the season-high for runs in an inning this season. Gano hit a two run home run, while Pennington hit a three-run shot and Robb a solo blast to highlight the frame and a 13-2 lead.
Pennington then began the fifth with a solo shot and her third of the game, while freshman Katie Proctor hit a sacrifice fly for the 15th run of the game. The Blazers have now scored 15 runs in a game three times this season, including twice this weekend as VSU outscored CBU 39-4 for the series.
Richards won her 21st game of the season (21-2) going three innings, allowing two hits, two earned runs and fanned five, while senior Avery Lamb pitched the final two frames, allowing one hit and fanning two. M. Hill finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored, a home run and three RBI, while L. Hill was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, a home run and one RBI.
The Blazers, who lead the GSC by three games, close out the regular season next weekend in a key series at Alabama Huntsville, May 1-2. Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, followed by a single game Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
