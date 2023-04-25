VALDOSTA – The No. 2-ranked Valdosta State men's tennis team learned Monday evening that it earned the No. 1-seed and hosting duties for one half of the NCAA South Regional as announced on the NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Selection Show.
The Blazers host will host No. 8-seed Spring Hill College on Friday, Apr. 28 at 3 p.m. at the VSU Tennis Complex, while No. 4-seed West Florida will battle No. 5-seed Rollins College at 10 a.m. The winners will advance to Saturday's match at 10 a.m., with the winner advancing to the NCAA National Championship Rounds in Orlando, Fla., May 11-16 at the USTA National Campus.
The other half of the eight-team regional features No. 2-seed Saint Leo who is hosting and facing No. 7-seed Lynn, while No. 3-seed Barry battles No. 6-seed Auburn Montgomery. The winner of that half also advances to Orlando.
VSU is making its 28th appearance in the NCAA postseason and its ninth-straight trip. VSU is 52-25 all-time in the tournament with two national titles (2006, 2011), three runner-up finishes and two fourth-place finishes. The 52 victories are sixth-most all-time in NCAA Division II history and fifth-most among current Division II institutions.
The Blazers are 17-0 this season and won both the Gulf South Conference regular season title and tournament title. This year's tournament title for the Blazers was the 15th in program history for the most all-time in GSC history. VSU went a perfect 9-0 in GSC play this season. Head coach John Hansen earned GSC Men's Tennis Coach of the Year honors, while junior Luca Mack was named GSC Men's Tennis Player of the Year. The Blazers had four players earn all-conference honors this season and three first team selections, including Mack, junior Rodrigo Carvalho, junior Christian Wedel and senior Christian Felline was a second team selection.
Spring Hill College is making its NCAA tournament debut as the Badgers won the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Championship with a 4-0 victory over Tuskegee. SHC is 16-8 on the year and went 10-0 in league play.
West Florida (15-4) finished runner-up in the league regular season to the Blazers and went 1-1 in the GSC Championship last weekend, defeating Montevallo 4-0 and losing to Auburn Montgomery, 4-1. The Argos were ranked sixth nationally prior to the conference tournament. West Florida is making its 26th appearance in the NCAA postseason with a 74-21 record, along with four titles, two runner-up finishes and six third-place finishes.
Rollins is 17-6 this season and went 5-2 in the Sunshine State Conference. The Tars finished 2-1 in the SSC Championship and earned third-place via the 4-2 win over Embry-Riddle, after losing to eventual champion Barry in the semifinals. The Tars are ranked 13th nationally and are making their 35th appearance in the postseason with a 42-36 record overall. Rollins has won two national championships, one runner-up finish, along with four third place and four fourth place finishes.
Check back with vstateblazers.com later in the week for a complete preview of the regional.
