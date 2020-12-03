BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– After a fourth-straight Gulf South Conference regular season title and NCAA tournament bid in the COVID-19-shortened 2019-20 season, the Valdosta State men's basketball team was picked first in the Gulf South Conference 2020-21 Preseason Poll, announced Thursday by the league office.
The Blazers totaled 35 points and received five first-place votes in the poll, while Lee was a close second with 32 points the remaining two first-place nods. Montevallo was third with 21 points, narrowly edging West Florida by one point. West Georgia (19 points), Auburn Montgomery (14 points), and Shorter (6 points), respectively, completed the rest of the poll in the East Division.
This season, the GSC split the conference into an East Division and a West Division to limit travel due to the ongoing pandemic. Alabama Huntsville, Union, Delta State, West Alabama, Mississippi College, and Christian Brothers comprise the West Division. The head coaches voted in the preseason poll for their own divisions. Teams from the East received six points for a first-place vote, five for a second-place vote, etc., while teams from the West received five points for a first-place vote, four for a second-place vote, etc. The head coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
Along with the preseason poll, the Preseason All-GSC Team was announced as Blazer seniors Imoras Agee and Burke Putnam were selected to the five-player team. Putnam, a 6-3 guard from Tulsa, Okla., had 14 games during the 2019-20 season in double figures where he recorded a season-high 30 points against Thomas University on Dec. 19, 2019. Putnam finished the season averaging 11.7 points per game and was second on the team in assists with 93. He was 124 of 224 from the field (.554) and was a team-best 81 of 99 from the line (.818) for the fifth-best free throw percentage in the league.
Agee, a 6-4 guard out of Linden, Ala., started all 30 games for the 26-4 Blazers last season and went 137 of 307 (.430) from the field for fourth on the team in made field goals. Agee averaged 4.6 rebounds per game while recording 69 assists, two blocks, and 34 steals. The senior was also one of five starters who averaged in double figures for the season.
Graduate transfer Travis Bianco was named as a Top Newcomer for the Blazers after a standout career at Eckerd College. Bianco played three seasons at Eckerd, averaging 8.5 points per game in 90 games with 28 starts. As a redshirt junior, he averaged 16.7 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game while starting all 28 games.
VSU prepares for the 2020-21 season opener at West Georgia, where tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12. The Blazers return back to The Complex for the first time in nine months as they are set to face Montevallo, Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The Blazers finish the 2020 portion of the season on the road against Lee, Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
LADY BLAZERS PICKED FOURTH
Coming off an 18-11 record in 2019-20, the Valdosta State women's basketball team was picked fourth in the East Division of the Gulf South Conference poll, released Thursday by the league office.
Reigning co-GSC regular season champion Lee was picked first in the East Division preseason poll with 33 total points and four first-place nods, while Montevallo collected the final three first-place votes and 27 points for second in the standings. West Georgia was picked third with 26 points, followed by the Lady Blazers with 25 points. Auburn Montgomery was picked fifth with 16 points, followed by West Florida (14) and Shorter was seventh with six points.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the league was divided into two divisions this season, an East and West Division to limit travel during the pandemic. The East Division comprises of Valdosta State, Auburn Montgomery, Lee, Montevallo, Shorter, West Georgia and West Florida. The West Division includes Alabama Huntsville, Christian Brothers, Delta State, Mississippi College, Union and West Alabama.
The head coaches voted in the preseason poll for their own divisions. Teams from the East Division received six points for a first-place vote, five for a second-place vote, etc., while teams from the West Division received five points for a first-place vote, four for a second-place vote, etc. The head coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
In addition to the preseason poll, the Preseason All-GSC teams were announced Thursday for each division. VSU senior Kayla Bonilla earned a spot on the East Division team for the first time in her career. West Georgia's Taylor Brown, Shorter's Jasmine Gaines, West Florida's Danielle Norquest and Lee's Haley Schubert round out the East Division Team. Only Bonilla and Schubert are returning all-conference honorees from last season, as Schubert was a first team selection and Bonilla earned second team accolades.
Bonilla, a native of Columbus, Ga., returns this season as she had a record-setting season in 2019-20. She became the 27th player in Lady Blazer history to score 1,000 career points in a victory over Montevallo on Feb. 20, 2020. Bonilla finished the season averaging 16.7 points per game as she was 148 of 372 from the field (.398), while draining 37 triples and was a team-best 118 of 149 from the field. She had a team-high 99 assists with 53 steals for the season. She averaged 5.4 rebounds per game for second on the team.
Each team also nominated up to two top newcomers heading into the season as VSU graduate transfer Kwajelin Farrar and sophomore Jirah Ards were honored on the Newcomer Team.
Farrar, who came to VSU this season after graduating from South Carolina Aiken. At USCA, Farrar had an outstanding career earning second team all-region honors and first team all-conference honors last season. She averaged 16.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game for the Pacers. She earned all-region honors twice, all-conference honors three times and was the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year in 2016-17.
Ards played two seasons at Florida Southern. As a freshman in 2017-18, she played in 30 games and started 20 averaging 28 minutes per game, six points per game and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
The Lady Blazers have a chance right out of the gate to face the teams above them in the preseason rankings with West Georgia, Montevallo and Lee all before the Christmas Holiday. The season gets underway at The Complex on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. versus West Georgia. VSU travels to Montevallo for a Dec. 16 matchup, before returning home for a battle with Lee on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.
VSU only will face the teams in the East Division during the regular season and the schedule will feature a combination of single game matchups and two-game series against the same opponents on consecutive days at the same location. The format is intended to streamline COVID-19 Pandemic testing protocols and reduce travel costs.
Additionally, the conference will implement a mirrored schedule, with the men and women playing at opposite sites, eliminating all doubleheaders.
Season tickets are on sale now. Please call 229-333-SEAT for more information on purchasing tickets.
