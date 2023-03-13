VALDOSTA – In a game that saw a combined 30 runs and 40 hits, No. 15 West Georgia held off a furious final at bat rally by No. 22 Valdosta State Sunday in the rubber-match of a three-game series, 17-13.
The Wolves (16-4, 9-3 GSC) scored 17 runs on 23 hits with two errors, while VSU (14-8, 7-5 GSC) registered a season-high 13 runs on 17 hits. Sophomore Trent Lewis paced the Blazers going 2 for 3 with a run scored, three RBI and his first home run of the season to earn Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game honors. His round-tripper was part of a six-run ninth inning for the Blazers. He also pitched the ninth inning, allowing three hits and one earned run and VSU used seven pitchers in the game.
UWG was led by Anthony Calabro who went 5 for 6 with three runs scored, two RBI and a double, while Henry Daniels was 4 for 6 with three runs scored, a home run and three RBI. UWG used six pitchers in the contest. The Wolves earned the point for winning the rubber-match in the Red Clay Rivalry Series. UWG now leads 5.5 to 3.5 as the VSU softball team earned a point with its sweep of a doubleheader Saturday. Two points are up for grabs in the rivalry series for the rest of the school year in women's tennis (Apr. 2, Pensacola, Fla.) and the GSC Men's Golf Championship scheduled for Apr. 16-18, in Mobile, Ala., at Robert Trent Jones – Magnolia Grove Golf Course.
On a 1-0 pitch to leadoff hitter Sam Ladner in the first inning, he took the pitch deep to left center for a home run and a 1-0 lead. A two out double from Calabro and, on an 0-2 pitch, Logan Fink singled to left, plating Calabro for a 2-0 lead. Tomas ended up fanning the side in the inning.
Tomas came back with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second. In the bottom of the second, a pair of singles put runners at the corners with nobody out. A fielder's choice RBI plated a run for the Blazers and a 2-1 deficit. Senior Bryson Gandy took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for a home run and a 3-2 Blazer lead. It was Gandy's fifth round-tripper of the season.
UWG put runners at the corners with one out as VSU made a move to the bullpen in favor of freshman Anthony Martens in the top of the third. Cakabro singled up the middle plating the tying run for a 3-3 score. Fink went deep to left field for a 6-3 score and the fourth run of the inning for the Wolves.
The Blazers used a single from graduate student Jakob Sessa and then a double from sophomore Jovanni Canegitta for runners at second and third with one out in the bottom of the third. A passed ball plated a run for the Blazers and a 6-4 deficit.
After a three-up-three-down inning for VSU in the top of the fifth, UWG went to the bullpen in favor of Ezra Brown, replacing starter Bay Witcher. Witcher went four innings, allowing seven hits, four runs – three earned, walked none and fanned two. He can't factor into the decision. 'VSU loaded the bases with one out. The Blazers cashed in with a bases loaded walk to pull VSU within 6-5. UWG got out of the jam with a fly out to left as the Blazer left the bags full.
A leadoff single and a passed ball moved Cooper Prince to second for the Wolves in the top of the sixth. Jared Emory doubled to right center for a 7-5 score off Blazer graduate student Jeremy Adams. A sacrifice bunt moved Emory to third with one away and then a single up the middle from Edgar Cruz made the score 8-5. After a high chopper over third, VSU brought in junior Nick Ferrara to replace Adams. With two out, Henry Daniels hit a towering home run off the top of the tape in right field for an 11-5 score.
UWG went to the bullpen in favor of Jack Rasmussen relieving Brown with two out in the bottom of the sixth. Brown entered the game seeing just one inning of action all season. VSU put two on with two out in the inning. An RBI single from Lewis pulled VSU within 11-6 and runners at the corners. An error plated another run for VSU and an 11-7 deficit keeping the Blazers within striking distance.
A sacrifice fly plated a run for the Wolves in the top of the seventh for a 12-7 deficit for the Blazers. VSU put two on with two out in the bottom of the seventh. A four-pitch walk loaded the bases, once again, for the Blazers. Chase Townsend came up with a strikeout to end the inning as VSU left 11 stranded to that point.
All nine batters came to the plate for UWG for the second time in the game in the eighth as it scored four runs on five hits for a 16-7 lead. UWG added one run in the top of the ninth.
VSU made a valiant comeback in the bottom of the ninth as sophomore Hunter Stowe hit an RBI triple for a 17-8 score as Jackson Hodnick replaced Townsend on the mound. A sacrifice fly from sophomore Deven Tedders made the score 17-9. Sophomore Henry Alfonso tripled home a run for a 17-10 score as UWG went to the bullpen, once again, for Ryan Whitener. Freshman Raynel Ortiz doubled off the wall for a 17-11 score and his third hit of the weekend. From there, Lewis went deep for a 17-13 score. UWG was able to get the final out for the win.
Brown (1-0) earned the win in 1.2 innings of work, allowing two hits, one earned run, walked two and fanned two. Tomas (2-2) took the loss, going 2.1 innings, allowing four hits, four earned runs, walked one and fanned four.
No. 22 Valdosta State 5, No. 15 West Georgia 2 (Game Two)
UWG began the second game with two singles for runners at the corners and nobody out. Henry Daniels singled up the middle for a 1-0 lead. A sacrifice fly from Calabro made the score 2-0. The Blazers got a foul out and a ground out to end the threat.
A walk and a single from Gates put runners at first and third with one out in the bottom of the first. A wild pitch plated the first run of the game for the Blazers. Another wild pitch on ball four put runners at the corners, once again. Sophomore Connor Morgan laced a double to center, plating two runs for a 3-2 VSU lead. After a walk, UWG went to the bullpen in favor of Jake Jordan, replacing starter Chase Townsend. On a 3-2 count with runners at second and third, Jordan got a fly out to right to end the inning.
The Wolves put runners on first and second with two out in the top of the second, but a foul out to right field ended the threat. VSU put runners on first and second in the bottom of the second with one out as UWG brought in its third pitcher of the game in Andrew Smith, replacing Jordan. A fielder's choice followed. Graduate student Jake Sessa singled to center on a 1-2 count for an RBI and a 4-2 lead through two innings.
Cooper Prince began the top of the fourth with a single through the right side. Senior starter Zach Henderson came back with his third strikeout of the game for the first out. With two outs, VSU went to the bullpen in favor of Gates, who had been the designated hitter to this point in the game. An error on a 1-2 count with two away, loaded the bases for the Wolves. On another 1-2 count, VSU got the benefit of a bang-bang play at first for a ground out to end the threat as the Wolves left the bags full.
Henderson went 3.2 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, walked one and fanned three as he can't factor into the decision. In the bottom of the fifth, sophomore Jovanni Canegitta reached on an error and junior Jacob Harper doubled to left for runners at second and third with one out. Gandy singled through the right side as the UWG defense was in looking for the squeeze. He plated Canegitta, but Harper was thrown out at third and a caught stealing ended the threat.
UWG began the top of the sixth with a single to left, but the Blazers turned the first double play of the day for two away. Gates came back with his second strikeout of the game to end the inning. In the bottom of the inning, freshman Raynel Ortiz singled up the middle for his second hit of the day. UWG went to the bullpen for Jack Rasmussen, replacing Smith. A sacrifice bunt moved a runner into position with one out.
Gats got his third strikeout of the game for the first out of the top of the seventh and followed with another strikeout for two away. UWG tripled to right, but on a 1-2 count with two away. A bang-bang play at first on a ground out ended the game.
For the nightcap, VSU tallied five runs on eight hits with one error, while UWG had two runs on seven hits and one error. Gates was named Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game for the second game as well as he went 2 for 3 from the plate with a run scored. He also earned the win in relief, going 3.1 innings, allowing no hits, no walks and he fanned four. For the day, Gates went 5 for 8 from the plate with one RBI, a double and one run scored. He improved to 3-0 on the mound.
No. 15 West Georgia 6, No. 22 Valdosta State 2 (Game One)
A pair of walks and two wild pitches plated a run for the Blazers in the bottom of the first inning. UWG began the top of the second with a single to left field. A fielder's choice out followed, but the second single to left put two on with one out. On a 2-2 count, Jared Emory laced a two RBI double to left center for a 2-1 UWG lead. Sophomore hurler Zach Dodson came up with his third strikeout of the game for the second out and a fly out to right for the third out.
The Blazers tallied their first two hits of the game in the bottom of the third, but UWG got out of the jam with a fielder's choice. An error with one away and a single put runners at the corners for the Wolves in the top of the fourth. VSU got a fielder's choice at home for the second out, and had a 1-2 count to Jackson Webb and came up with a big strikeout to end the threat.
VSU, once again put runners on with two away and, this time, graduate student JP Gates came up with an RBI double to the gap for a 2-2 score. A wild pitch moved Gates to third and, on a 3-2 count and the 100th pitch of the game by UWG starter Peyton Berry, he induced the ground out to get out of the inning.
With one out in the top of the sixth and one on, VSU went to the bullpen in favor of junior Zane Stephens replacing Dodson. Stephens fanned Logan Fink for the second out and a fly out for the third preserving the tie game.
A single and a walk put two on for the Wolves in the top of the eighth with one out. After a meeting at the mound, Anthony Calabro doubled down the left field line, plating one run for a 3-2 lead and Fink singled up the middle for two more runs for a 5-2 advantage and Emory doubled home a run off the wall for a 6-2 score.
VSU loaded the bases with a walk, single and error with two away in the bottom of the eighth, but a line out to shortstop ended the threat sending the game to the ninth. VSU had one last chance in the bottom of the ninth as senior Bryson Gandy began the frame with a walk. UWG went to the bullpen in favor of Ryan Whitener, replacing Jonathan Hickman. Lineouts to center and shortstop followed and Gates just missed a home run with a long fly out to left field.
UWG won the opener 6-2 as Hickman (3-0) earned the win in relief, while Whitener picked up his first save. Stephens took the loss in 2.2 innings, allowing five hits, four earned runs, walked one and fanned two. Dodson went 5.1 innings in a good outing, allowing five hits, two earned runs, walked none and fanned five in a no decision. Gates finished 3 for 5 with one RBI to earn Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game honors.
The Wolves had six runs on ten hits and two errors, while VSU had two runs on six hits and one error. Emory paced UWG going 2 for 4 with three RBI and two doubles, while Calabro was 3 for 4 with a run scored, a double and one RBI.
UP NEXT
The Blazers return to the road with a single game at No. 2 Tampa on Tuesday at 5 p.m., beginning a five-game road trip. VSU returns home to host Lee in a three-game series beginning March 31, at 5 p.m. at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park.
