CLEVELAND, Miss. – The No. 13 Valdosta State football team lost at No. 21 Delta State, 70-31 in Cleveland, Miss., Saturday night.
The defeat broke VSU’s six-game winning streak against the Statesmen, dating back to the 2014 season. The Blazers, who dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Gulf South Conference, fell behind early and were unable to recover, as the Statesmen improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the GSC.
DSU’s 70 points marked the most VSU has allowed in a game in program history as the Statesmen marched right down the field and scored on 14-yard pass from Patrick Shegog to Tremel Withrow just 2:26 into the contest. Shegog had a career night, going 26 of 29 passing for 346 yards, four touchdowns, while he had nine carries for 65 yards and three rushing scores. Withrow caught three balls for 63 yards and two scores.
Eight minutes later after the first Statesmen touchdown, DSU hit pay dirt again off a six-yard pass to push its lead to 14-0. DSU outscored VSU 14-3 in the first quarter as the Blazers’ only score came from sophomore kicker Estin Thiele’s 22-yard field goal at the end of the opening frame.
In the second quarter, the Statesmen added to the scoring campaign with 12:17 left in the half from an 18-yard rushing touchdown. DSU outscored VSU 28-14 for the frame, as Blazer senior quarterback Ivory Durham hit graduate student B.K. Smith for a 5-yard touchdown and freshman Ted Hurst for a 9-yard strike with 38 seconds left in the half for a 42-17 deficit at halftime.
The Statesmen added three more touchdowns in the third quarter for a 63-17 lead. Blazer senior running back Seth McGill hit Hurst for a 55-yard touchdown strike on the trickeration for a 63-24 score early in the fourth. Sophomore Travis Tisdale scored late for a final margin of 70-31.
DSU held a 703-420 lead in total offense for the game, as VSU had 180 yards rushing and 240 through the air. The Statesmen missed just four passes in the game with 416 yards through the air for the contest and 287 on the ground. DSU was 34 of 38 passing for the game.
McGill finished with ten carries for 79 yards on the ground for the Blazers, while Tisdale had the only rushing touchdown of the game for VSU. It marked the first game of the season VSU didn’t have a rusher over 100 yards. Smith finished with four catches for 70 yards and one score, along with the two touchdowns by Hurst, giving him three for his young career.
Defensively, sophomore Sean Colman and senior Jameon Gaskin each finished with 12 tackles, while senior Michael Gayden had ten tackles. VSU finished with a season-high 111 tackles in the game.
VSU returns home to host West Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
