No. 10 Blazer softball turns back Georgia Southwestern in doubleheader sweep

VALDOSTA – The No. 10 Valdosta State softball team swept Georgia Southwestern in a doubleheader on Tuesday evening. The Blazers took game one in a hard-fought 6-4 victory before completing the sweep with a win in the nightcap, 5-2.
With the pair of wins, Valdosta State improved to 30-5 overall while Georgia Southwestern fell to 29-10 overall.
Game 1: No. 10 Valdosta State 6, Georgia Southwestern 4
In the bottom of the first, the Blazer offense got off to an explosive start to open the game. Freshman Jayme Prandine kicked off the scoring for the Blazers, cracking a solo shot to deep left center to give VSU an early 1-0 lead. Sophomore Abby Sulte then singled to deep left before senior Taylor Lewis smashed a two-run homer to build the VSU lead to 3-0. Following Lewis’s two-run homer, junior Taylor Macera walked before junior Mackenzie Kilpatrick smacked a double to score Macera and put VSU up 4-0 by the end of the first frame.
The Hurricanes answered back in the top of the second as a leadoff single set up a two-run home run to bring Georgia Southwestern within two, 4-2. However, the Blazers added on some insurance runs later in the bottom of the third as Kinzie Nelson crushed a solo homer to left field, giving VSU a 5-2 lead. Freshman Saylor McNearney then reached on a Hurricane miscue before junior Morgan Hill doubled to right, sending McNearney home and giving the Blazers a 6-2 edge.
The Hurricanes struck back in the top of the sixth with another two-run shot to bring the game back within two, 6-4. Senior Samantha Richards and the Blazer defense did not back down however, locking in for the final inning. The Blazers forced a quick three outs in the top of the seventh to take game one of the evening, 6-4.
In the circle for the Blazers, Richards recorded her 22nd win of the season and 20th complete game of the year. In seven total innings, she tallied eight strikeouts, one walk and four runs on seven hits. At the plate for the Blazers, Lewis recorded two hits for one run and two RBI with a two-run home run to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.
Game 2: No. 10 Valdosta State 5, Georgia Southwestern 2
Much like the first game of the evening, Valdosta State struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Hill smacked a lead-off single to open the frame before advancing to third on a wild pitch and a Blazer groundout. Sulte then hit a sacrifice fly out to right field to score Hill and put VSU up 1-0.
In the bottom of the second, the Blazers got a runner on base early as Macera took a walk to begin the inning. Macera then advanced to second base behind a sacrifice bunt from Kilpatrick before Nelson hit a double to left, putting two Blazers on base. With Macera now on third, freshman Jasmin Stewart hit a sacrifice fly out to foul territory to send Macera home and add to the Blazer lead, 2-0.
The Blazer offense continued to strike in the bottom of the third as Hill led off the inning with a solo shot to deep right center, giving the Blazers a 3-0 edge. Later in the inning, Sulte cracked a homer of her own to tally another run for VSU as the Blazers went up 4-0.
The Hurricanes answered back with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to bring the game within two, 4-2. The game remained locked at 4-2 until the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Valdosta State got two Blazers on base behind a walk and a double from freshman Lexi Patterson. With junior Kayla Tosone pinch running on third, McNearney hit a sacrifice fly out to right field, scoring Tosone and giving VSU a three-run cushion, 5-2. The Blazers got through a no stress inning in the top of the seventh before taking game two, 5-2.
The Blazers sent out two different pitchers in the second game of the evening, but sophomore Madison Lumpp was credited with the win, bringing her season record to 6-0. Richards also saw two innings of action near the end of the game to earn her second save of the season. Collectively, Lumpp and Richards combined for three strikeouts, two walks and two hits for two runs. At the dish for the Blazers, Sulte recorded two hits for one run and two RBI on a sacrifice fly and a solo home run to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.
The Blazers will return home this weekend when they host Gulf South Conference rival, West Alabama, in a three game series. Action begins on Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. in a single game at Steel’s Diamond. For live stats, streaming, ticket information and all things Valdosta State softball, visit vstateblazers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.