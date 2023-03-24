No. 10 Blazer softball splits Wednesday doubleheader with No. 18 Saint Leo

SAINT LEO, Fla. – The No. 10 Valdosta State softball team split a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader with No. 18 Saint Leo.
The Lions took game one, 3-1, before the Blazers bounced back for a thrilling, nine inning 6-2 victory in the nightcap. With the split, Valdosta State now holds a 25-5 record while Saint Leo is 28-5 overall.
Game #1: #18 Saint Leo 3, #10 Valdosta State 1
The first game of the afternoon started as a pitching duel between Valdosta State senior pitcher, Samantha Richards and Saint Leo pitcher, Kayla Betts, with no runs scored through three and a half innings. However, the Lions ultimately ended up striking first behind a single, a double and a sacrifice fly to put Saint Leo up 1-0 by the end of the fourth inning.
Saint Leo then tacked on another run in the bottom of the fifth as a single scored a Lion base runner from third, giving Saint Leo a 2-0 lead. The Blazers struck back in the top of the sixth as freshman Jayme Prandine crushed a two-out homer to center field, cutting into the Saint Leo lead, 2-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lions added another run behind a single and a double to build their lead back up to two runs, 3-1. In the top of the seventh, the Blazers fought hard but came up just short as Saint Leo took a gritty game one victory, 3-1.
In six total innings, Richards recorded her 18th complete game and her second loss of the season, bringing her current record to 18-2. She tallied four strikeouts, one walk and three runs on seven hits. At the dish for the Blazers, Prandine scored the lone run for VSU on a booming solo homer to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.
Game #2: #10 Valdosta State 6, #18 Saint Leo 2
In game two, Valdosta State got on the board first behind a Blazer walk and a double from junior Taylor Macera, giving VSU a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. The Blazers then tacked on another run in the top of the third behind a walk and a pair of singles from sophomore Abby Sulte and senior Taylor Lewis to load the bases. Macera then reached on a fielder's choice to send Prandine home from third and add one to the Blazer lead, 2-0.
In the bottom of the third, the Lions answered back with a pair of runs behind a couple of base hits and a few Blazer miscues, tying the game up, 2-2 . The Blazers and Lions continued to fight back and forth until the game remained tied at the end of the seventh inning, sending the game to extra innings.
The Blazers finally broke the tie in the top of the ninth as junior Kinzie Nelson started on second base behind the ninth inning "ghost runner rule." Freshman Saylor McNearney led off the frame with a bunt to make it to first and advance Nelson to third. With runners on the corners, junior Morgan Hill blasted a three-run homer to break the game open and give VSU a 5-2 edge. Later in the inning, Lewis got in on the action, crushing a solo shot of her own to build the Blazer lead up to four, 6-2. In the bottom of the ninth, Richards and the Blazer defense rallied for a quick three-out inning as Valdosta State achieved the hard-fought 6-2 victory and the doubleheader split.
Sophomore Madison Lumpp and Richards were in the circle for the Blazers as Richards was credited with the win to improve to 19-2 on the season. The pair combined for nine strikeouts, one walk and two runs on eight hits. At the plate for the Blazers, Hill recorded one hit, one run and three RBI on the go-ahead three-run homer to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.
The Blazers will have a little bit of a break before hosting Lee University in a three-game conference series, set to begin with a doubleheader on Saturday, Apr. 1 at 2 p.m. For live stats, streaming, ticket information and all things Valdosta State softball, visit vstateblazers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.