VALDOSTA – The No. 10 Valdosta State softball team is set to travel to Florida Tech where it will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 4 p.m. before heading to Christian Bros. for a three-game conference series, beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday, Mar. 18 at 1 p.m. ET.
Fans can access links to video streaming, live stats, rosters and more at vstateblazers.com on the softball schedule page.
On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Blazers advanced one spot to No. 10 in the updated NFCA D2 Top 25 Coaches Poll.
In the new standings, North Georgia took the one spot, hopping Rogers State, who is now number two, followed by Tampa, UT Tyler and Cal State San Marcos rounding out the top five. Central Oklahoma is number six, followed by Grand Valley State, conference rival Alabama Huntsville, Indianapolis and Valdosta State, capping off the top 10.
Over the weekend, the Blazers swept the Wolves of West Georgia as part of the Red Clay Rivalry series. The Blazers took game one in a tight 1-0 matchup before completing the Saturday doubleheader sweep, winning game two, 10-2 in six innings. VSU then completed the weekend sweep in an early morning matchup on Sunday, 10-4, giving Valdosta State a point in the Red Clay Rivalry Series and its fourth conference series victory of the season.
Over the course of the week, sophomore Abby Sulte had an outstanding stretch, recording nine hits, seven runs, and nine RBI on five homers.
After such a dominant week at the plate, it was announced by the league office on Tuesday that Sulte was the GSC softball Player of the Week. However, this would not be the only honor given to a Blazer this week as senior Samantha Richards was announced as the GSC pitcher of the week behind a dominant week in the circle.
Richards went 4-0 with a 3.50 ERA in four starts with one shutout, allowing 15 runs on 30 hits, walking five and fanning 33. Also, freshman Jasmin Stewart received GSC Freshman of the Week honors, hitting .444 for the week on 8 of 18 from the plate, while scoring seven runs with one double, five home runs and nine RBI. She slugged 1.333 and reached base at a .474 rate with one walk.
The Blazers currently hoist a 19-4 overall record and are 10-2 in conference play. Collectively, the Blazers have hit 62 home runs this season and are number one in the nation in total home runs, as well as home runs per game with 2.70 a clip. VSU is also second in the conference and fourth in the nation in slugging percentage as the Blazers are currently slugging .654.
Individually, the Blazers are led by Sulte at the plate, batting .388 with 26 hits, 19 runs, one double, 32 RBI and 13 home runs to tie for first in the nation and conference in homers. She's also first in the conference and second in the nation in home runs per game with 0.57 a clip. Senior Taylor Lewis is batting .379 with 25 hits, 10 runs, two doubles, six homers and 14 RBI while junior Morgan Hill is averaging .378 with 31 hits, 31 runs, eight doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBI. Hill is averaging 1.35 runs per game for first in the conference and 16th nationally.
On the mound for the Blazers, Richards has a 2.42 ERA, tallying 116 strikeouts, 18 walks and allowing 95 hits for 40 runs in 107 total innings pitched. She has 14 complete games for first in the conference and tied for first in the nation while also being first in the conference and fourth in the nation in games started. She has four shutouts so far for first in the conference and 10th in the nation. Her 116 strikeouts Is a conference best and is fifth in the nation while her 9-1 record is the best in the GSC and the third in the nation.
Florida Tech enters the week 14-14 and is under the leadership of head coach Val Silvestrini. She is 370-281 in her 14 seasons with the Panthers and has won three out of 13 matchups with the Blazers. Meanwhile, the Blazers lead the all-time record with the Panthers, 10-4.
Individually, the Panthers are led at the dish by Ella Niles, who is batting .404 with 17 runs on 23 hits, tallying two RBI and 16 stolen bases. Allison Platon is the leader in the circle for Florida Tech, holding a 2.29 ERA and a 6-2 record. Over 59 innings pitched, she has struck out 32, walked 19 and allowed 19 runs on 52 hits.
Christian Brothers are set to play Williams Baptist and UT Tyler before hosting the Blazers for a three-game conference series. Christian Brothers come into the week 4-15 overall and 1-8 in the GSC.
The Buccaneers are led by head coach Tara Wheeler who is in her first season with the program and is 35-42 in her three seasons of coaching overall. The Buccaneers are currently 0-32 in the all-time series with the Blazers.
Individually, Christian Bros. are led at the plate by Josie Bond who is batting .298 on 12 runs on 14 hits with one double and six RBI. Mackenzie Kliebert is the leading pitcher for the Buccaneers, holding a 3.59 ERA and a 2-3 record. Over the course of the season, she has recorded nine strikeouts, 13 walks and allowed 22 runs on 35 hits.
Following the conference series this weekend, the Blazers will hit the road once again to take on Saint Leo on Wednesday, Mar. 22 in a doubleheader set for 3 p.m.
