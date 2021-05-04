VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High baseball team placed nine players on the Region 1-7A All-Region Team.
Vikings head coach Ryan Page was named Region 1-7A Coach of the Year and infielder Sage O'Berry earned Region 1-7A Player of the Year honors.
Under Page, the Vikings have gone 22-10 this season in addition to winning the Region 1-7A championship and find themselves in the second round of the state playoffs. Lowndes will host Newnan in doubleheader action Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Across the region, Tift County's Bryce Stephens was named Pitcher of the Year while Camden's Ethan Finch and Tift's Tyler Holmes were tabbed Region 1-7A Freshmen of the Year.
Aesthetically speaking, the Vikings were also recognized for where they play as Noel George Field is the 2021 Region 1-7A Field of the Year.
Below are the Region 1-7A First and Second Team selections by position:
FIRST TEAM - PITCHERS
Bryce Stephens, Tift
Derek Espinoza, Camden
Jeb Johnson, Colquitt
Garitt Fender, Lowndes
Mason Steel, Lowndes
SECOND TEAM - PITCHERS
Charlie Miller, Tift
Adonis Coyle, Camden
William Joyner, Lowndes
Pershaun Fann, Colquitt
FIRST TEAM INFIELDERS
Sage O'Berry, Lowndes
Cole Whatley, Colquitt
Tyler Holmes, Tift
Bryce Stephens, Tift
Jamie Felix, Camden
SECOND TEAM - INFIELDERS
Gage Smith, Lowndes
Gavin Steptoe, Colquitt
Derek Espinoza, Camden
Lino Acosta, Tift
FIRST TEAM - OUTFIELDERS
Luke Parker, Camden
Luke Barlow, Camden
McCage Pruitt, Lowndes
Allen Moretz, Tift
SECOND TEAM - OUTFIELDERS
Cody Williamson, Tift
Pershaun Fann, Colquitt
Jalen Hudson, Lowndes
FIRST TEAM - CATCHERS
Daniel Kerrigan, Lowndes
Henry Underwood, Colquitt
SECOND TEAM - CATCHERS
Derek Martinez, Camden
Bailey Booth, Tift
FIRST TEAM - DH
Ethan Finch, Camden
SECOND TEAM - DH
Gabe Horne, Colquitt
HONORABLE MENTIONS
JT Farley, Camden
Austin Hancock, Lowndes
Gavin Starling, Tift
Cameron Sumner, Tift
Hayden Moore, Colquitt
