VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High baseball team placed nine players on the Region 1-7A All-Region Team. 

Vikings head coach Ryan Page was named Region 1-7A Coach of the Year and infielder Sage O'Berry earned Region 1-7A Player of the Year honors. 

Under Page, the Vikings have gone 22-10 this season in addition to winning the Region 1-7A championship and find themselves in the second round of the state playoffs. Lowndes will host Newnan in doubleheader action Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Across the region, Tift County's Bryce Stephens was named Pitcher of the Year while Camden's Ethan Finch and Tift's Tyler Holmes were tabbed Region 1-7A Freshmen of the Year.

Aesthetically speaking, the Vikings were also recognized for where they play as Noel George Field is the 2021 Region 1-7A Field of the Year.

Below are the Region 1-7A First and Second Team selections by position:

FIRST TEAM - PITCHERS

Bryce Stephens, Tift

Derek Espinoza, Camden

Jeb Johnson, Colquitt

Garitt Fender, Lowndes

Mason Steel, Lowndes

SECOND TEAM - PITCHERS

Charlie Miller, Tift

Adonis Coyle, Camden

William Joyner, Lowndes

Pershaun Fann, Colquitt

FIRST TEAM INFIELDERS

Sage O'Berry, Lowndes

Cole Whatley, Colquitt

Tyler Holmes, Tift

Bryce Stephens, Tift

Jamie Felix, Camden

SECOND TEAM - INFIELDERS

Gage Smith, Lowndes

Gavin Steptoe, Colquitt

Derek Espinoza, Camden

Lino Acosta, Tift

FIRST TEAM - OUTFIELDERS

Luke Parker, Camden

Luke Barlow, Camden

McCage Pruitt, Lowndes

Allen Moretz, Tift

SECOND TEAM - OUTFIELDERS

Cody Williamson, Tift

Pershaun Fann, Colquitt

Jalen Hudson, Lowndes

FIRST TEAM - CATCHERS

Daniel Kerrigan, Lowndes

Henry Underwood, Colquitt

SECOND TEAM - CATCHERS

Derek Martinez, Camden

Bailey Booth, Tift

FIRST TEAM - DH

Ethan Finch, Camden

SECOND TEAM - DH

Gabe Horne, Colquitt

HONORABLE MENTIONS

JT Farley, Camden

Austin Hancock, Lowndes

Gavin Starling, Tift

Cameron Sumner, Tift

Hayden Moore, Colquitt

