Next Man Up: Vikings prepare for Blue Devils without key player

VALDOSTA—The top-ranked Lowndes Vikings (11-0) are preparing for the second round of the Georgia High School Association 7A playoffs, but will be without one of their best players this weekend.
Linebacker and running back Gary Osby is out for the upcoming game and is week-to-week according to Lowndes head coach Randy McPherson.
Osby was injured during Lowndes’ first round win over Hillgrove, received treatment on the sidelines and did not play in the fourth quarter.
Now, the Vikings prepare to move forward against a gritty Norcross team.
Upon first glance, many would overlook the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils (6-5) from Region 7-7A. Norcross opened its season 1-5 through the first six games but have reeled off five consecutive victories in the weeks since.
After being outscored 133-51 in their first four games, the Blue Devils have outscored opponents 272-107 in region and playoff competition.
The latest victory?
A 21-0 first round blow to South Forsyth last Friday, led by quarterback Mason Kaplan.
The junior went 11-of-13 with 186 yards passing and two touchdowns while picking up 83 yards rushing on 10 carries. He’s not shy about taking hits, can hang in the pocket, is willing to extend plays with his legs and will pick up extra yardage if given the opportunity.
Without Osby, Lowndes will have its work cut out for it.
“It’s going to be a good physical game for us, which I think our kids take to,” defensive coordinator Byron Slack said on Wednesday. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us up front. They have a big line and then a big physical quarterback behind them. We just plan on going nose to nose with them and see what we’re made of.”
A lot more responsibility is bound to fall on senior Tiberius Drocea, or “Gladiator” as he is know at Lowndes.
“They’ve been calling me that for a couple of years now,” Drocea said after practice on Thursday. “That’s what they call me around school and everything … It’s a real pleasure to have a nickname like that with the meaning behind it. It makes me feel good.”
Drocea is the do-it-all guy for the Vikings. He kicks and fields punts, plays both sides of the ball, is a kickoff returner and plays with an intensity that not many can match.
“Be more violent,” Drocea said about what needs to be adjusted against Norcross. “That’s the only way we can do it. Be more violent and play harder than we did last week.”
Lowndes is only allowing an average of 8.7 points per game while scoring 39.45 points on average.
They’re led by sophomore quarterback Jacurri Brown who’s found his stride. Brown completed 7-of-14 passes for 89 yards against Hillgrove last week and rushed for 90 yards on 12 attempts. The only flaw was a pick-six that gave the Hawks their only touchdown of the game.
The Hawks wouldn’t score in the second half as Lowndes cruised to its 11th win of the season.
“They’re dialed in,” McPherson said about his team’s focus. “That was an uh-oh play. It could’ve easily been 19-0 but instead it was 16-8 and we didn’t flinch. We just keep playing. I’m proud of that.”
The Blue Devils and Vikings make two of the hottest teams in the classification. The physical nature is sure to be on full display. The two sides have only faced off twice before and split the games. Norcross won the first game 28-7 in 2013 but lost the rematch 57-21 in 2016.
The two teams will play at Martin Stadium with a chance to go to the quarterfinals on the line. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.