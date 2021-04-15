HAHIRA –– Valwood basketball standout Russell Hunter is headed to the next level.
Hunter, the son of Cate and Greg Hunter, signed a letter of intent to attend Covenant College Monday morning.
Hunter has played basketball since seventh grade and has developed into a college level player at the high school level.
After coming off a junior season that saw him average 13 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, Hunter put himself on college scouts' radar. With the help of him playing football for the first time to get him used to contact more, it mentally prepared him for a big senior year.
Hunter expressed what made him choose Covenant on Monday.
“I felt at home on the campus and just really connected with the coaches," Hunter said. “I feel like it’s where God called me to be at for the next chapter in my life.”
Hunter was moved after seeing the beautiful campus and after talking with his family and praying, he finally made his decision.
Hunter’s last go-round at Valwood would be a great one for him. The team finished with a 9-9 record and made it to the state playoffs.
As a senior, Hunter posted career highs in points and rebounds per game –– 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.
After signing with Covenant College on Monday, Hunter reflected on his senior season with the Valiants.
“It was definitely a learning experience," Hunter said. "Most of the team played football, so our whole team didn’t actually have practice together until three days before our first game. Dealing with obstacles like that and COVID especially strengthened our overall team. Thankfully, God put us all in such a great position to have a better, well-rounded season than any other year.”
