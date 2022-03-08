New challenges: Valdosta Wildcats release 2022 football schedule

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcat Football announced its official 2022 schedule March 2.
The 2022 season will look much different as the 'Cats move up to Region 1-7A, joining rivals Lowndes and Colquitt County as well as Camden County and Richmond Hill in the new classification.
On Aug. 12, the 'Cats open with a home exhibition against Thomasville. The regular season begins with the team's first three games at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium as the 'Cats host North Miami in their season opener Aug. 19, followed by Cook Aug. 26 and Banneker Sept. 2.
The 'Cats face a stiff test in their first road game of the year as they visit defending 5A state champion Warner Robins Sept. 9.
Heading back home, the 'Cats face the Coral Glades Jaguars Sept. 16 before tangling with Region 2-7A power McEachern Sept. 23.
Due to the reclassification, the 2022 Winnersville Classic will be held at Lowndes for the second straight year. The 'Cats and Vikings will battle off of an open week Oct. 7 to kick off region play.
Two of Valdosta's last three games will be at home as the Richmond Hill Wildcats come to town Oct. 14. The 'Cats will go on the road against Camden Oct. 21 and wrap up the regular season at home against the Colquitt County Packers Oct. 28.
A look over Valdosta's 2022 schedule also reveals one key rival missing this season.
For the first time since 1965, Valdosta and Tift County will not play each other. Previously, the teams went from 1957-65 without playing each other when Tift County was known as Tifton High School.
In the latest region re-alignment, Tift moves down to Region 1-6A from Region 1-7A – joining Houston County, Lee County, Northside, Thomas County Central and Veterans.
2022 Valdosta Wildcats Schedule
Aug. 12: Thomasville (exhibition)
Aug. 19: North Miami
Aug. 26: Cook
Sept. 2: Banneker
Sept. 9: at Warner Robins
Sept. 16: Coral Glades
Sept. 23: McEachern
Sept. 30: OPEN
Oct. 7: at Lowndes (Winnersville Classic)*
Oct. 14: Richmond Hill*
Oct. 21: at Camden County*
Oct. 28: Colquitt County*
* denotes region game
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.