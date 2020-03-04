New Additions: Lowndes football adds new coaches to staff

VALDOSTA –– Lowndes head football coach, Jamey DuBose, announced three new additions to the Vikings' coaching staff approved by the Board of Education on Monday.
These new and exciting additions will start work at Lowndes High and with the Vikings immediately.
Coach Mark Anthony Hurt – Defensive Coordinator
Coach Mark Hurt has over twenty-five years of coaching experience having spent the last five seasons as Defensive Coordinator at Phoenix City Central High School in Alabama. His defenses lead Central to the playoffs for the past five seasons with a top ten defensive ranking in the state of Alabama among Class 7-A schools. In the past two years, his teams played in the state championship game - winning the 2018 7-A championship and finishing as runner-up in 2019.
Coach Hurt also has 10 years of head coaching experience, but he found his love for calling defense to be most prevalent. In his coaching career, Coach Hurt has coached numerous players who have moved on to play both collegiate and professional football. These players include Ryan Anderson of the Washington Redskins and TJ Yeldon of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Coach Hurt is a graduate of Alabama State University where he was a key player on defense and a member of the All-SWAC team. He received his Master’s degree from Alabama State University. He and his wife TaMika have five children: Alexis, Ariana, Mark, Madison and Martha.
Coach Bryce Giddens – Offensive Line
Coach Giddens is a native of Moultrie, Ga., and attended Colquitt County High School where he played high school football and graduated in 2012. He played collegiately at Arkansas State University where he graduated in 2015. He is currently pursuing his Master’s Degree and expects to graduate this summer.
He has previously coached at Valdosta High, Auburn University, and Colquitt High School.
He and his wife, Bryson, have been married for seven years. They have one daughter (Baylor) who is three, and they are expecting a baby boy Viking on March 10. Coach Giddens currently lives in the Hahira area and is excited to become a part of the Lowndes Viking family.
Coach Kevin Wisham – Strength and Conditioning
Coach Kevin Wisham is not new to Lowndes but is returning to the Viking family. He previously worked as the Viking Strength and Conditioning Coach from 2014-18. Coach Wisham spent the last year working for the 15th ASOS Air Force Squadron at Fort Stewart.
Prior to his first stint at Lowndes Coach Wisham served as strength and conditioning for both the US Army and US Navy as well as spending four (4) years at Valdosta State University in their strength and conditioning program.
