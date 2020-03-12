INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –– Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.
This includes the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball South Regional, which was scheduled for Mar. 14-17 in Lakeland, Fla., at Florida Southern College. VSU, who was the No. 3-seed in the upcoming regional, will finish its season at 26-4 and has won four-straight Gulf South Conference regular season titles and reached the Gulf South Conference Tournament championship game this season.
The Gulf South Conference Board of Directors are scheduled to meet Friday morning to discuss the league's options on continuing athletic events through the remainder of the spring season.
