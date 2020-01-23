VALDOSTA –– The National Champion Valdosta State Red Hots Dance Team will hold its College Prep Clinic set for Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., at Winnersville Elite Cheer and Dance in Valdosta.
The clinic is open to all high school students, as well as current college students and will assist in preparation to audition for the Red Hots at VSU. The cost of the clinic is $40 per dancer and an additional $15 if the dancer wishes to order a clinic t-shirt. The clinic is an opportunity to gain valuable information about the tryout process, get answers to questions as they pertain to the Red Hots and meet other dancers interested in trying out also.
To register for the clinic, please complete and mail the attached registration form and waiver, along with a check or money order to the address on the form. Please make payments payable to VSU Foundations and note Red Hots Clinic on the memo line. Registration must be received no later than February 27 to order a t-shirt. Registrations on the day of the clinic will be accepted. You will receive an email confirming your registration has been received.
Dancers are asked to wear any type of dance attire and bring a sock in addition to your jazz shoes since we will be dancing on a carpeted surface at times, and most dancers prefer to wear socks when turning on this surface.
Directions to Winnersville Elite: Follow I-75 to exit and travel east to Valdosta. Turn right at the second traffic signal onto Norman Drive. Continue on Norman Drive and turn left at the fourth traffic signal onto Business Parkway. Travel 0.2 miles and Winnersville Elite will be on your left. The physical address is 1874 Business Parkway Valdosta, GA.
