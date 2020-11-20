VALDOSTA –– Josh Pickett of the No. 3 Lowndes Vikings could get lost in the mix with his star-studded defensive teammates.
Still, the 16-year old junior free safety has been instrumental to the Vikings' success through their 7-1 regular season finish.
Pickett is second on the team in tackles this season with 41, and grabbed his first career interception against Camden County in the Vikings’ final game before the state playoffs.
The first pick was the sweetest as Pickett halted the Wildcats from tying the game at 21, picking off Camden's Joshua Brown in the end zone.
Pickett has been around the game of since he was 8-years-old and uses the 48 minutes on the field as an escape from reality.
“You get on the field and don’t have to worry about anything,” Pickett said in a phone interview. “With all the school stuff like homework and classwork, you can clear your head when you get on the field and not have to worry about nothing but just playing the game.”
Outside of football, Pickett is family-oriented.
During his free time, he helps around his household and tries to set an example for his brothers.
“I like spending time with my family and helping people out when I can,” Pickett said. “I just like helping out with family and playing around with my brothers.”
Pickett is staying patient regarding the lack of college looks, as this is his first year as a full-time starter for the Vikings.
“Sometimes I feel underrated, but at the same time, I remain calm because I know my time’s coming sooner or later,” Pickett said. “I didn’t have as much work ethic last year, but I knew my time was here. I started putting in more work in every drill and workout. Even in my free time, I was making up my own drills."
A season ago, Pickett was a rotational player on the defense and received inconsistent playing time.
Pickett has championship aspirations not only for this year, but next season, too, when he is a senior.
He wants his teammates to play for each other so they can reach the ultimate goal as they fell just short in the Class 7A State Championship last December.
“This year, we want to get further and win it all,” Pickett said. “We’re trying to get all the younger guys right, too, because next year, they’re going to have to come up and mature because they’re going to be playing with us. They’re going to realize that the way we play is different.”
Currently, Pickett does not have a preferred college destination as he has another year and a half before he graduates, but he knows that he wants to go into the medical field.
“I don’t really have a college picked out,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what college I go to as long as it’s good to me. After college, I know that I want to be a nurse or a doctor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.