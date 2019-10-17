'Must Win': Trojans looks to put penalty-riddled region opener behind them

QUITMAN –– Last week, a multitude of penalties led the Brooks County Trojans (3-4, 0-1) to lose out in their region opener against rival Thomasville Bulldogs.
This week, they hope to amend those penalty problems as they will be on the road again to Blakely to battle the Bobcats of Early County High School (4-2) in a Region 1-2A contest.
Brooks head coach Maurice Freeman feels his Trojans are in a must-win situation after their 31-20 loss against Thomasville.
“We got to win. That’s our mindset,” Freeman said. “We must go out there play ball and must win that game.”
For the Bobcats, this will be their first region matchup as they are coming off a three-week hiatus.
Their last game was on Sept. 27 when they won a convincing 48-0 shutout against the winless Randolph-Clay Red Devils.
When the Trojans and Bobcats met last season, the Trojans prevailed 39-20.
The Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets are these two team’s only common opponent thus far in the season.
In the Trojans-Yellow Jackets matchup, Brooks won 38-22 and allowed most of TCC’s points in garbage time.
However, for the Bobcats, they couldn’t get the victory over the Yellow Jackets, losing 45-20 after being down 31-0 at halftime.
Both teams are both evenly matched when it comes to scoring as the Trojans holds a 0.9-point advantage over the Bobcats.
The Trojans averages 35.7 points on the scoreboard while the Bobcats put up 34.8 points per game.
This could create a high-scoring affair if Ni’Tavion Burrus can connect with his top duo of receivers in Devin Edwards and Tramaine Demps and get help from running back Omari Arnold.
For the Bobcats, they will have to get back in the groove of playing game speed after not playing in nearly a month and rely on running back Ladarius Ceasar’s swift but powerful running as he reached the endzone three times in their last game three weeks removed.
The Trojans-Bobcats game will kick off at 7:30 on Friday at Standifer Field in Blakeley.
