Must win: Trojans head to Atkinson in hopes for first region win

QUITMAN--Who is going to capture it first?
The Brooks County Trojans and Atkinson County Rebels are fighting for their first 1A Region 2 victory of the season as both teams dropped their openers last week.
The Trojans fell 21-13 against Irwin County last week after both teams went scoreless in the first half.
The Rebels headed to Ashburn and went back to Pearson with a 26-12 loss.
Losing to Irwin gave the Trojans their first loss after getting off to a 4-0 start to begin the season.
Trojans Head Coach felt that they could use their shortcoming as a learning experience and hunger to want to get better to have a shot if they were to meet again.
“If we continue to play the way that we think we can, we’re positive we will see them again,” the 26-year coaching veteran said. “As we continue to learn, and our offensive line gets experience and receivers get healthy things will pan out for us. I’m patient and won’t push the panic button.”
Senior quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus wants his team to trust the plan that the coaches lays out for the team and not let one loss get in the way of their end goal.
“We can’t let that loss define us,” Burrus said at practice. “We have to let it be a lesson game and trust the coaching during the flow of the game while depending on the man beside you.”
Team sack leader, senior defensive end J’Shawn Baker needs his defense to get to the football quicker this week and not allow their morale to drop.
“We have to move at a faster pace this game,” Baker said. “That loss did hurt but we won’t to use it as a lesson to build everyone’s confidence. We need to keep the energy high and stay focused the whole way.”
Baker currently has seven sacks through the Trojan’s first five games.
This game is being viewed as a must win for the Trojans in Freeman’s opinion.
He feels that despite dropping their last game, there is no time to be hard on themselves to escape from beginning their region play 0-2.
“Friday is a must win for us,” Freeman said. “We’re down about being 4-0 and losing but it’s not the end of the world but we can’t start 0-2 in the region and expect to make the playoffs. We have to jump on these guys from play one.”
The Trojans travel to Pearson at Atkinson’s New Sid Strickland Stadium on Friday.
The game will kick off at 7:30.
