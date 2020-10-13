DASHER—Hendrix Grimes plays wideout, tailback and corner for Georgia Christian.
Andrew Bond is a transfer from Lowndes High School that plays tight end, tackle and nose tackle for the Generals.
Grimes is the little brother of 2019 star tailback, Miles Grimes.
Bond has been playing football since he was six years old.
Both young men have significant roles for the Generals.
As the Generals switch into region play, they will need these two superstars now more than ever.
Grimes feels like he makes his best impact on the defensive side of the ball, at corner. He has yet to give up any deep ball routes and that is something he prides himself on.
“I feel like I serve the team the best when I play corner,” Grimes said. “I have been playing corner since I was a freshman. I am very technically sound at it. I have yet to have a penalty thrown on me this year.”
Bond is more of a big man, as he sees most of his playing time in the trenches. Having played football for the Lowndes Vikings as a freshman, Bond made the transfer to Georgia Christian and has been a huge asset thus far for the Generals.
“I have been playing football since I was six years old in flag,” Bond said. “I actually started out as a cornerback. I have always loved the sport. I enjoyed playing at Lowndes, but I feel like I can make a bigger impact at Georgia Christian.”
Emphasis on big.
Bond is easily the biggest player for the Generals, as he stands at six-foot-four and weighs 240 pounds.
Compare that to Grimes, who stands at five-foot-eleven, 160 pounds.
While these young men differ in stature, both have the same sort of impact with the team. Both players are there to help anyone in ‘The Brotherhood.’
The Brotherhood is something that is consistently quoted around the locker-room, the weight-room, the football field and the fieldhouse at GCS.
The mantra that Head Coach Chuck Knapp has instilled into his players has stuck with them.
Maybe none more so than Andrew Bond.
The talented junior says that he wears the t-shirt as much as he can to keep it in his mindset that he has to have his brothers’ back.
Grimes had a similar take on The Brotherhood, though, he had more of a literal take on it, as he played with his brother last fall.
This fall he is the only Grimes on the field, but he still has the rest of his brothers on the team.
“I love The Brotherhood,” Grimes said. “We push each other to get better. We’re there for each other. We push one another to be better. Even though we haven’t won any games yet, we have not lost hope. We have not quit. I feel like we will make a deep run in the playoffs; as far as the state championship. I feel like we can win it all this year.”
“I feel the same way,” Bond echoed. “I want to get a ring. I want to finish this year off as a champion. We have to work hard and if we do, nothing can stop The Brotherhood.”
The coaching staff is certainly instilling a team first mentality.
“I have faith in our team,” Grimes said. “I know we are off to a slow start, but I feel like we will put it together. We have a great coaching staff.”
“I feel the same about the staff,” Bond agreed. “Coach Knapp made me feel welcome from the very beginning. He keeps things light for us. Playing for a guy like him, it just makes me want to work harder.”
As both young men work through their junior seasons, they have even more to look to next fall. With senior Dante Sacco graduating, Grimes looks to take over as the starting tailback for 2021.
“I am excited to start at tailback next year,” Grimes said. “It will be a huge step up for me. I am excited to see how the run game will go next fall. I want to see who else will step up and help me lead us to another great season. We will have a lot of speed next year. We have a great leader at quarterback. Seth (Copeland) keeps our heads up. He is a very stable and consistent quarterback and person. If he makes a mistake, he doesn’t play poorly after it. He helps us to get better. I am glad he is our quarterback.”
Coach Knapp also had great things to say on Grimes.
“Grimes is a kid that has come in and done a great job for us,” Knapp said. “He has run the ball well for us. He has done a great job with it all year. His brother played for us last year and played tailback. He was good at it. Hen is just a good runner.”
High praise from the old ball coach.
Bond looks to have an increased role in the offense next year as well. While Coach Knapp likes to keep things close to the chest, he mentioned Bond doing more pass-catching next fall.
Both young men look to continue their successes after high school, as each of them want to do something in the medical field.
Grimes wants to go into physical therapy, much like fellow teammate, Miguel Trejo.
“In a perfect world, I would love to play for the Gators,” Grimes said. “The University of Florida has been my favorite team my whole life. I love their campus and the atmosphere they have at The Swamp.”
“I want to play college ball,” Bond said. “I would love to play for Notre Dame. I love the school. I love everything about them. I have pictures of me as a baby in Notre Dame attire, so it’s somewhat been embedded into my mind to go there. I would like to someday become a registered nurse.”
Great dreams for two great ballplayers.
Before college, the young men would like to accomplish some things.
“I know for me, I’m a great leader,” Grimes said. “I try to be a role model for these other guys on the team. I coach them up when I can.”
“Some things that I want to work on, is to continue to work on my craft. I need to run better routes and get my hands better for pass-catching. I have to look the ball in and work on my awareness as well.”
“I want to continue to work hard in everything,” Bond said. “That includes the weight-room as well as on the field. I want to continue to get bigger and to help my teammates keep their heads up so we can win state.”
With the mindset these two young men have, it all certainly seems plausible.
