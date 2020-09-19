Multi-faceted: Vikings' Burgman balances family and football

Ramecia Burgman made his presence felt for the No. 9-ranked Lowndes Vikings in their intrasquad scrimmage back in August with two interceptions, returning one for a score.
In the Vikings' 45-6 victory against Griffin, Burgman blocked two punts.
Both blocks by the senior cornerback translated to offensive scores as they were given field position that would make it easy to reach paydirt.
Burgman was named special team’s Player of the Week by Lowndes Football’s Twitter account.
Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose cherishes Burgman's worth as a defensive and special teams playmaker.
“He’s got really good length to be a corner," DuBose said. "Burgman plays physical and an extremely hard worker. Coach Terry Quinn does an outstanding job coaching him up. He is a coachable guy and a smart kid that understands what we are trying to do. He helps us in two or three phases and that’s why he’s so valuable for us.”
Burgman has been a Valdosta lifer and holds his sisters and his elders dear to his heart.
“I’m the man of the house, so I must make it out for my family," the 17-year-old said. "I am real close with my grandma. My uncles are like my father figures."
In last week’s game, Burgman said he surprised himself with his first blocked punt, which landed the Vikings on Griffin’s 42-yard before the offense drove the ball down field for a 6-yard Jacurri Brown touchdown scramble.
“I really didn’t believe I blocked it but when it hit my hands I was like, ‘Dang, how did I get back here so fast,’" Burgman said. "But I thought back to coach believing in me and that’s the reason I’m here now."
DuBose saw Burgman's potential and talent when he watched his film from last season.
“Going back to film last year, he was like a block specialist," DuBose said. "He did an outstanding job of getting punts off the foot. We saw looping snap and knew we had the ability to go get it. He has a knack and a great takeoff from the line of scrimmage. He’s been doing it for a couple of years now and he did what he does best."
Burgman acknowledged how hard it was to not only get one block but multiple in a single game, but was elated to get the second block which placed the offense on the nine-yard line before Justin Lee ran in a three-yard touchdown two plays later.
“I was just happy that I could help the team in a way and that was the one where we were close to the end zone," Burgman said. "I knew the offense was going to go out there and do their job.”
In his last ride with the Vikings, an undefeated championship season is on Burgman’s mind.
“I want to go 15-0," he said. "We almost had it last year. I knew those guys pretty well, but I feel like this team is special. If we are communicating, it is going to be hard to stop us."
Despite being a reserved person, DuBose feels Burgman does all the right things to make himself the prototypical Lowndes Viking.
“He’s quiet in his demeanor and very soft spoken but when he gets on the football field, he knows how to flip the switch," DuBose said. "He has an exceptional GPA and he's well-liked on the team. Burgman is the kind of kid to be a role model and shows people what a Viking is."
When it comes to life lessons, Burgman carries the lesson of cause and effect on the gridiron and real life.
“My grandma always tells me there’s a consequence to every action," Burgman said. "Every time I do something, I think about the consequence, rather if it’s good or bad.”
Prior to the Vikings' game Friday against Oakleaf, Burgman was chomping at the bit to show everyone what Lowndes’ defensive backs are made of.
“They have a lot of speed down there in Florida," Burgman said. "Our DB’s are the most physical in the state of Georgia right now so we are ready for some competition because people do not think we can guard like that. So, we want to shock the world.”
